Vacuum Valve Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 1.88 Billion at a CAGR 7.45% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Rising Demand for Vacuum Valves from Semiconductor Industry Are Major key factors expected to drive market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vacuum valve market size is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of high vacuum and ultra-high vacuum systems and equipment to assess effects of vacuum on components and materials, to release or regulate pressure in vacuum chamber and pipelines, and in semiconductor manufacturing are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Vacuum conditions are necessary in industrial applications and scientific processes and this has further boosted demand for vacuum valves and is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Vacuum valves are often installed in a feed or vent line in a vacuum furnace to isolate the vacuum chamber and particularly direct the gas flow into vacuum vessel or container. Vacuum valves work efficiently with machinery that function with gauges or switches to regulate air pressure inside the chamber. Vacuum valves are also used to protect a tank from breakage or explosion by releasing pressure from a tank when normal operations cause pressure changes within the tank. Vacuum valves are essential shut-off elements for vacuum systems and are also critical in semiconductor manufacturing processes. Advancements in semiconductor manufacturing techniques and increase in the number of vacuum process steps during manufacturing has further increased use of vacuum valves and this is another key factor expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rapid advancements in vacuum science and increasing investment to accelerate development of more robust high-vacuum valves and devices are expected to boost application scope of vacuum valves and this is also expected to drive market growth. However, lack of standardized protocols and high costs associated with equipment and processing are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Isolation valves segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use of isolation valves in fluid handling systems in a wide range of medical devices and analytical equipment to control flow without contaminating media, and in drain or vent lines of pressure measuring instruments.

Manual operation segment is expected to register significantly rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing use of manually operated valves across end-use industries for a broad range of applications due to their durability, reliability, compact size, and low total weight.

Stainless steel segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to numerous advantages of stainless steel vacuum valves such as high pressure resistance, low risk of corrosion, and enhanced durability and reliability.

High vacuum segment is expected to dominate other pressure range segments in terms of revenue growth during the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for valves of high vacuum pressure range across semiconductors, lighting, and for flat panel display manufacturing, among other end-use industries. High pressure range valves can function under extreme pressure and temperatures and are extensively used in oil & natural gas upstream and downstream applications.

North America is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for semiconductor manufacturing, technological advancements in manufacturing processes, and expanding application of medical isolation valves for advanced medical equipment, and presence of key players in the region.

Major companies in the market report include VAT Group, MKS Instruments, CKD Corporation, V-TEX Corporation, SMC Corporation, HVA LLC, Kitz SCT Corporation, Pfeiffer Vacuum, and Agilent Technologies.

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pressure Control Valves

Isolation valves

Transfer Valves

Air Admittance Valves

Check Valves

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Manual

Actuated

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Analytical Instruments

Chemicals

Flat-Panel Display Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductors

Thin-Film Coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

