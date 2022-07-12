Anti Neurofilament L Antibody Market Is Set to Expand at CAGR Of 11% To Reach US$ 457 Billion During the Year 2022-2032
Anti Neurofilament L Antibody Market by Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti-neurofilament L antibody market is expected to grow at an incremental rate of 11 percent between 2022 and 2032. The market for anti-neurofilament L antibodies is expected to grow from US$ 145 billion in 2022 to US$ 457 billion by 2032.
Anti Neurofilament L Antibody Market Overview
Neurofilament is a type of filament that is required for the cytoskeleton of a neuron that supports the axon cytoplasm. The neurofilaments are the most common types of fibrillar component s that are available in the axon. The Neurofilaments are about 3 to 10 times more frequently found than the axonal microtubules. The Neurofilaments are formed of 3 intertwined protofibrils called NF-L, NF-M and NF-H.
The NF-L is the neurofilament light or low molecular weight polypeptide and has a molecular weight of 68kDa. Antibodies that bind to NF-L are useful for identifying neuronal cells. In case of neuromas, gangliogliomas, ganglioneuromas, neuroblastomas and ganglioneuroblastomas stain positively for neurofilaments. Paragangliomas, adrenal and extra-adrenal pheochromocytomas, neuroendocrine carcinomas of the skin, carcinoids, and oat cell carcinomas of the lung also express neurofilaments.
The Anti Neurofilament L Antibody is generally used to identify the neurofilaments in the sample using applications such as immunocytochemistry, immunohistochemistry, and western blotting. Some of the companies that offer Anti Neurofilament L Antibody SignalChem, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EnCor Biotechnology Inc., and others.
The Anti Neurofilament L Antibody can be derived form a number of hosts including mice, rabbit, pigs chicken and others. Mouse derived Anti Neurofilament L Antibody are most commonly available. These Anti Neurofilament L Antibody although derived from a specific species they can have cross reactivity with a number of other animals including mice, pigs, rabbits, chicken, human and others.
Anti Neurofilament L Antibody Market: Drivers and Restraints
Rise in R&D investment globally, increase in research activities in Asia Pacific regions, increased activities in neurological research, rise in number of research labs are among the factors that drive the growth of the Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market. However, stringent regulations for research, ethical concerns for use of animals are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market through the forecast period.
Anti Neurofilament L Antibody Market: Overview
The Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market is broadly classified based on host species, applications and end users. Host species include, mouse, rabbit, and others such as pigs and chickens. Based on applications, the Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market can be categorized into immunocytochemistry, immunohistochemistry, western blotting and others. These Anti Neurofilament L Antibody are generally used for research by academic and research institutes, pharma and biotech companies, and contract research organizations.
Anti Neurofilament L Antibody Market: Regional Outlook
Although North America and Europe hold the maximum share in the Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market, Asia Pacific is expected to be an equally lucrative region for the Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market owing to the rise in R&D expenditure, favourable government policies in region such as China and Japan. Thus the Anti Neurofilament L Antibody Market in the Asia Pacific Region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasted period.
Anti Neurofilament L Antibody Market: Key Players
Some of the Key players in the Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market include, Merck KGaA, BioLegend, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EnCor Biotechnology Inc. among others. Mergers, acquisitions and expansions are the most commonly used strategies by these companies for persistent growth in the Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market.
The regional analysis includes:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
• South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest of South Asia)
• Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Anti Neurofilament L Antibody Market: Segmentation
The global Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market is segmented by product type, source type, application, end user and region:
Based on the Host Species, the global Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market is segmented into:
• Mouse
• Rabbit
• Others
Based on application, the global Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market is segmented into:
• immunocytochemistry
• Immunohistochemistry
• Western Blotting
• Others
Based on the end user, the global Anti Neurofilament L Antibody market is segmented into:
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Pharma and Biotech Companies
• Contract Research Organization
Report Highlights:
• Detailed overview of parent market
• Changing market dynamics in the industry
• In-depth market segmentation
• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
• Recent industry trends and developments
• Competitive landscape
• Strategies of key players and products offered
• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
• A neutral perspective on market performance
