Nominations for the Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women open



12 July 2022

Jo Palmer, Minister for Women

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is encouraging everyone in the community to nominate inspirational women for the 2023 Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women, with nominations open from today.

Honouring women and women’s organisations is important as it recognises their significant contributions to Tasmania, while promoting and learning more about women’s achievements.

Many women and women’s organisations inducted onto the Honour Roll are not high-profile, but rather quiet achievers who are or have been trailblazers, community champions and change agents.

We want to hear these stories to appropriately recognise the contributions these outstanding women and women’s organisations make to Tasmania, and we encourage Tasmanians to jump online and make a nomination before they close on 2 October 2022.

The biographies of Honour Roll inductees records the contributions, preserves the stories and demonstrates how many women have made a difference locally, nationally and internationally.

Nominations are assessed by an independent judging panel, and must demonstrate how the nominee meets the selection criteria.

More information about the Honour Roll, the nomination process and nomination forms are available on the Women in Tasmania website.

