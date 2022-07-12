Dental Implants Market Size Worth USD 7.14 Billion by 2030 at 7.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Dental Implants Market Trends and Insights By Type of Material (Titanium and Zirconium), By Procedure (Root-Form Dental Implants and Plate-Form Dental Implants), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Dental Research Laboratories), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Implants Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dental Implants Market Information By Type of Material, By Procedure, By End User - Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to reach nearly USD 7.14 Billion by the year 2030, at a 7.3% CAGR over the review period 2022-2030.

For those who have lost one or more teeth as a result of an accident, decay, or any other cause, dental implants are an option. A metal post is inserted beneath the gum line during the dental implant procedure. When a tooth root is missing, an implant can be used to replace it. It secures the tooth and the bridge that is inserted in the place of the missing tooth or teeth, as well.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 7.14 billion CAGR 7.3% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type of Material, Procedure and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The 3D printing technology has been observing massive demand among dental professionals. Increasing prevalence of oral diseases and dental trauma

Dental Implants Market Competitive Dynamics:

New ventures, acquisitions, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology are all contributing to the global dental implant market's ongoing growth. As a result, the major players are broadening their horizons, diversifying their holdings, and growing the scope of their operations. Dental implant market trends are heavily influenced by a number of big companies:

Zimmer Biomet(United States)

InstitutStrauman AG (Switzerland)

3M(United States)

Osstem(South Korea)

CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG(Switzerland)

Nobel Biocare( United States)

Dentsply Sirona(United States)

Neobiotech USA Inc.(United States)

Dental Implants Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

Oral diseases are becoming more common all over the world, which is driving up the price of these implants. Dental Implants Market Size is expected to grow as a result of the increasing number of cases of tooth loss among the elderly population worldwide. As a result, demand for these implants is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the rising incidence of oral illnesses worldwide. The advantages of dental implants over alternative tooth replacement treatments, such as safety, effectiveness, natural-looking teeth, and longevity, are predicted to drive an increase in the demand for implants. The number of dental implant manufacturers has increased, as well as the adoption of new and novel techniques for dental implants. Growth in the market is expected to be driven by factors such as increased awareness about oral health, rising economies, and an increase in the importance of aesthetic restoration of tooth implants.

The dentistry industry's utilization of digital technologies, from diagnostics through implant design, production, and placement, is exploding right now. Implant procedures are one of the areas of dentistry where digital technology has had a positive impact. Dental scanners, CAD/CAM machines, CBCT scanners, and 3D printers have been used in dental offices and laboratories to apply new dental treatment procedures. The implementation of digital dentistry's latest technology and the upgrading of dental practices are projected to boost the market's growth.

Market Constraints

The expense of dental implants is astronomical. This is a key obstacle to the expansion of the dental implants market. Additionally, the stringent rules that governments have put into place for dental implant companies are limiting their ability to expand their market share.

Analysis of COVID-19:

People stayed away from dental clinics and hospitals because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Dental implants as a whole saw a decline as people became afraid to go to hospitals and clinics due to the steady rise in the number of COVID cases. Most countries have banned all dental surgery and procedures that could hurt the market during this outbreak. Despite the fact that dental services have resumed and a large number of patients have returned to the clinics, some patients remain fearful of contracting an infection. It may take some time for the dental implant market to revive. It's only a matter of time before we see an increase in the number of dental patients as the population ages. Because of this, the demand for dental implants will only increase over the next few years.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

Based on the material

Among the dental implant materials, titanium implants now hold the biggest market share and are expected to do so for some time. This is due to the titanium implants' appropriateness for nearly all surgeries, their non-allergenic nature, and their biocompatibility with the bone. As a result, the titanium implant market is expected to develop throughout the forecast period due to its high success rate and lower cost compared to other implants.

By End-User

Dental clinics are expected to develop significantly in the next years due to the general public's desire for dental implant operations at speciality clinics. The segment's expansion is projected to be aided by the availability of sophisticated dental equipment and qualified dentists.

By procedure

Over the review period, root-form dental implants are predicted to be in high demand.

Dental Implants Market Regional Analysis:

It is predicted that Europe and North America will be major players in the dental implants market forecast. The growing number of dental product manufacturers and the growing number of people in the high-income bracket who are utilizing cutting-edge dental care solutions are two of the primary drivers of the European dental implant market's rise.

The Dental Implant Market in the United States is growing because of the increasing number of people who lose one or more teeth, the increase in the number of dentists in the United States, the acceptance of innovative technology for dental implants, and the usage of the latest equipment. Dental implants are expected to see significant expansion in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in China and India, as several nations in the region offer medical tourism.

