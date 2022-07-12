Elevated Living's Resident App Helps Property Owners & Managers Automate Amenity Reservations

The multifamily industry leader in property technology (proptech) and resident engagement platform helps luxury communities in a unique way.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living announces that its resident app helps property owners and managers automate amenity reservations.

"Now you can automate and customize your amenity reservations, saving your team time," said Elevated Living CEO and Founder Konrad Koczwara.

Koczwara noted that the best companies don't just market their product. They focus on marketing the lifestyle that residents will enjoy.

Koczwara explained that with its resident engagement platform, property owners and managers can easily setup and manage their amenity reservations all from one place.

“No more spreadsheets, calendars, and paper notebooks,” Koczwara stressed before adding, “Unify your technology and watch your revenue from guest suites & party room rentals skyrocket.”

Koczwara noted that by offering residents everything through one simple to use resident app, it increases cross-utilization of all services and features.

“Amenity reservations have never been so easy to book and manage,” Koczwara said.

Elevated Living, which won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards, achieved over 100 percent growth in 2021. Since its launch in 2017 when the company activated the all-in-one technology platform, Koczwara has had one goal in mind: to deliver the best resident experience solution. Today, Elevated Living’s white label app and concierge services power Class A communities in urban cores across the nation.

Currently working with the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry, the company imagines a future where a single solution powers buildings and services. By combining technology with human-powered hospitality, the company aims to be the best solution for luxury communities in the country.

For more information, please visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and https://www.elevatedliving.com/why-us.

###

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents shouldn't have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders, to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class A multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details:

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United Stages