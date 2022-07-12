Avere Beauty Offers FDA-Approved Skinpen Micro-needling at its Pittsburgh MedSpas

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services offers a unique solution that has been approved by the federal government.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty announced that offers a new, revolutionary micro-needling device, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for micro-needling.

Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak explained the device, SkinPen, is the first FDA-approved micro-needling device that causes tiny perforations in the skin to stimulate collagen production. The result is a remodeling of scar tissue while keeping the skin intact.

The SkinPen micro-needling is being offered at the company's two MedSpas at 3495 Butler St., Suite G01, Pittsburgh PA 15201 and 5100 Old William Penn Highway STE 3 Murrysville, PA 15632.

FDA approval is important because it validates through verified research and clinical trials that the product works and is safe for the consumers and the general public. The FDA examines, tests, and approves a wide range of items for medical use, including drugs, medical devices, food, cosmetics, and many other health-related products. In the simplest terms, "FDA approval" means that the FDA has decided that users will directly benefit from the approved item, which in this case, is SkinPen.

SkinPen, according to Udavcak, works to diminish the appearance of large pores. The SkinPen creates micro-injuries in the skin, triggering the body's immune response. This response naturally produces collagen and elastin. The collagen and elastin help to tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of large pores.

The FDA-approved device is also effective against facial scarring, especially acne scarring, which can be a problematic issue for many people.

Udavcak revealed the SkinPen helps scarring by causing micro-injuries to the skin to trigger the body's immune system to remodel the scar tissue. The scar remodeling occurs while still ensuring the skin's overall structure is still intact. As for results, during a six-month clinical trial, the use of the SkinPen helped to improve acne scars in 90 percent of patients.

As for specific details on how it works, the SkinPen utilizes micro-needling in three phases. In Phase 1 – the Inflammation phase, the device works by piercing the skin, triggering the individual's immune system to disinfect the wounds, increasing blood flow, and creates new tissue.

In Phase II - the Proliferation phase, the wound is rebuilt with new granulation cells, which are part of the extracellular matrix. A new network of blood cells is created. And in Phase III - the Remodeling phase, the wound is replaced with new dermal tissues and blood vessels.

