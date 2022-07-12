Enviromena Power Systems and AMEA Power LLC Among the Major UAE Solar PV Companies | Globaldata Plc

The market size of solar PV projects in the United Arab Emirates was $674.42 million in 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “UAE Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035” report offered by GlobalData Plc highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2035 in the country's solar PV market. A detailed coverage of the renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



For more insights on the UAE Solar PV market forecast, download a sample report

Leading Companies in the UAE Solar PV Market

Enviromena Power Systems

AMEA Power LLC

Alcazar Energy Ltd

Access Power MEA

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co.



Enviromena Power Systems: It is a renewable energy company that designs and builds grid connected utility scale photovoltaic plant. It offers development, design, installation, and long-term operation and maintenance services. EPS develops and constructs solar photovoltaic power plants for various applications including rooftop and autonomous power production, utility scale, and commercial and residential applications. The company develops projects in the Middle East and North Africa.

AMEA Power LLC: AMEA is a power producer of renewable and thermal power projects. It acquires, develops, finances builds, and operates clean power generation assets including solar, battery, wind, hybrid power, and combined cycle gas turbine stations. The company offers a wide range of power solutions such as project development; finance; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance of renewable energy power plants. AMEA provides a range of thermal and renewable power services in emerging markets of the Middle East, Africa, and Asian regions.

Alcazar Energy Ltd: It is a renewable energy company that acquires, develops, and operates power generation projects using solar PV and onshore wind technologies. The company offers services including business development; asset management, investment, and financing; project finance and management; operation and maintenance support; origination and structuring; and others. The company has operations in the UAE, Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt. Alcazar Energy is headquartered in Dubai, the UAE.

Access Power MEA: It is a developer, owner, and operator of solar and wind power projects in Africa and Asia. Its service offerings include project development, capital and funding support, long-term ownership, clean energy deployment programs and operation of the assets, technical and maintenance works, and others. The company works with equity investors, development finance institutions and commercial lenders to establish practicable limited recourse structures, by standardizing project documentation and streamlining the due diligence process. It operates solar PV plants, and wind farms in Uganda, Nigeria, Mali, Madagascar, Egypt, and Pakistan.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co: It is a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Co, a renewable energy company. The company mainly focuses on solar and wind power projects such photovoltaic power, concentrated solar and offshore and onshore wind farms. Masdar invests in and contributes to innovative projects such as utility-scale power plants, community grid projects, and individual solar home systems. The company also focuses on advancing cleantech innovation and offers energy services consultancy. It is also involved in sustainable urban development, building, and deploying advanced technologies such as reverse osmosis seawater desalination plants.

To know more about leading companies in the UAE solar PV market, download a sample report

UAE Solar PV Market Segmentation by Deal Type

Acquisition

Partnerships

Asset Transaction





UAE Solar PV Market Analysis, by Deal Type

For more deal type insights, download a sample report

UAE Solar PV Market Report Scope

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview of the country’s renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2035), generation trends (2010-2035), and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Detailed overview of the country’s solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

Deal analysis of the country’s solar PV market.

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to Buy

Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the country’s solar PV market.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the solar PV market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy, and prospects.



Related Reports

Norway Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click here

Portugal Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2021-2030 – Click here

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Technology, Installed Capacity, Generation, Drivers, Constraints, Key Players and Forecast, 2021-2030 – Click here

South Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click here

Spain Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click here



UAE Solar PV Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $674.42 million Key Deal Types Acquisition, Partnerships, and Asset Transaction Leading Companies Enviromena Power Systems, AMEA Power LLC, Alcazar Energy Ltd, Access Power MEA, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co

FAQs

What was the UAE solar PV market size in 2021?

The solar PV market size in the UAE was $674.42 million in 2021.

What are the key deal types in the UAE solar PV market?

The key deal types in the UAE solar PV market are acquisition, partnerships, and asset transaction. Partnerships have the highest share in the UAE solar PV market.

What are the leading companies in the UAE solar PV market?

The leading solar PV companies in the UAE are Enviromena Power Systems, AMEA Power LLC, Alcazar Energy Ltd, Access Power MEA, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001–2021

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001–2021

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, United Arab Emirates

2.1 Renewable Power Market, United Arab Emirates, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

– Renewable Power Market, United Arab Emirates, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035

– Renewable Power Market, United Arab Emirates, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2021 and 2035

– Renewable Power Market, United Arab Emirates, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2022-2035

– Renewable Power Market, United Arab Emirates, Capacity Growth by Source, 2021-2035

2.2 Renewable Power Market, United Arab Emirates, Power Generation, 2010-2035

– Renewable Power Market, United Arab Emirates, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035

– Renewable Power Market, United Arab Emirates, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2021-2035

3. Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates

3.1 Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

3.2 Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates, Power Generation, 2010-2035

3.3 Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates, Market Size, 2010-2030

3.4 Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates, Power Plants

– Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates, Major Active Plants

– Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

– Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates, Key Under-construction Projects

3.5 Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates, Deal Analysis, 2021

– Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010–2021

– Solar PV Market, United Arab Emirates, Split by Deal Type, 2021

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, United Arab Emirates

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Renewable Energy Targets

4.3 Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030

4.4 Smart Dubai Initiatives

4.5 Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050

4.6 UAE Energy Strategy 2050

4.7 Net Metering

4.8 Green Building Code

4.9 Renewable Energy Auctions

4.10 Overseas Renewable Energy Development Assistance Programme

5. Solar PV Power Market, United Arab Emirates, Company Profiles

5.1 Enviromena Power Systems

– Enviromena Power Systems – Company Overview

– Enviromena Power Systems – Major Products and Services

– Enviromena Power Systems – Head Office

5.2 AMEA Power LLC

– AMEA Power LLC – Company Overview

– AMEA Power LLC – Major Products and Services

– AMEA Power LLC – Head Office

5.3 Alcazar Energy Ltd

– Alcazar Energy Ltd – Company Overview

– Alcazar Energy Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Alcazar Energy Ltd – Head Office

5.4 Access Power MEA

– Access Power MEA – Company Overview

– Access Power MEA – Major Products and Services

– Access Power MEA – Head Office

5.5 Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co

– Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co – Company Overview

– Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co – Major Products and Services

– Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

| Contact Us

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400