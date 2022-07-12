Homicide: 100 Block of Atlantic Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:53 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male and an adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the adult male victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The adult female victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Amos Jones, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

