Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of T Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:51 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30 year-old Michael Jones of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###