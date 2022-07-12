Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 700 Block of Van Buren Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, July 8, 2022, in the 700 block of Van Buren Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:15 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

A person of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.