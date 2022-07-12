Partsmax Features More than 1,110 Nissan Altima Parts at its Online Store

One of Florida’s best in offering thousands of auto body parts has a plethora of parts available.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Partsmax , an automotive body parts supplier, are proud to announce today that it has more than 1,110 Nissan Altima parts available at its online store.

“We have an assortment of parts available from 1993 Nissan Altima to the latest Nissan Altima models,” said Ricky Dorta, CEO of Partsmax.

Partsmax, a member of the Automotive Body Parts Association for 25 years (ABPA) and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), has served the South Florida community with quality collision auto parts at great prices for over two decades. The company has over 250,000 square-feet of warehouse filled to make sure it has the parts customers are looking for.

Dorta explained that Partsmax is solely structured to meet the needs of its customers.

An example of the available Nissan Altima parts include:

• Radiator assembly

• Air conditioning condenser

• RT Taillamp assy

• LT Taillamp assy

• Radiator cooling fan assy; includes motor/fan/blade for

• LT Front fender assy

• RT Front fender assy

• LT Front bumper bracket; mounting stay

• RT Front bumper bracket; mounting stay

• LT Front door glass regulator

• RT Front door glass regulator

• Rear bumper reinforcement

• LT Fog lamp assy

• RT Fog lamp assy

• Grille assy

• Rear bumper valance panel

• Front bumper reinforcement

And more.

Partsmax, according to Dorta, offers competitive pricing on import and domestic auto parts and accessories. Individuals can choose from thousands of accessories and auto body parts. Customers can choose from refurbished, aftermarket, high-performance, and rebuilt auto parts from trusted manufacturers.

“When you order, we commit to making sure your part arrives safely and on time,” Dorta said of his company, which recently redesigned its website and recently celebrated its 25th year in business. “Our parts are some of the name brand parts found in local auto stores. We add new accessories and parts to our inventory each week. Our customer support is second to none. We think customer service is king, and with the additions made to our sales team, it is ever better than ever before.”

For more information, please visit Partsmax.co and https://partsmax.co/blogs/news

About Partsmax

We know how expensive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts can be. We also know that the search for the right replacement part can be a challenge as well. If you have exhausted your search, then it is time to try Partsmax. With our comprehensive inventory of parts, we are confident we have the aftermarket parts you need.

Contact Details:

3401 NW 73rd Street

Miami, FL 33147

United States