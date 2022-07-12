DFS Remains the Market Leader in the Living Room Furniture Market in the UK | Globaldata Plc
The "United Kingdom (UK) Living Room Furniture Market to 2025" report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the performance of key players in the living room furniture market, their customer demographics, and why consumers choose to shop with them. The report also helps customers discover the best-performing channels within the market. Moreover, it sheds light on consumer shopping behavior and sentiment.
The UK living room furniture market size was £3.9 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow by more than 25% from 2020 to 2025. Online has become one of the most important drivers of retailer choice during the pandemic for living room furniture shoppers. It sits only behind the most important driver, product range. This trend is unlikely to completely drop off after COVID as consumers are now used to the advantages of online shopping and are comfortable using the platform. Respondents of a survey have agreed that it was easier to browse for living room furniture online than instore, and more enjoyable too.
Key Highlights
- As a result of material shortages and container disruptions, many furniture orders could not be recognized in 2020, bringing down the overall market.
- Online pureplays were winners in 2020 as consumers became more confident purchasing furniture via the online channel.
- Quality is the priority over style and price for living room furniture shoppers, suggesting that this should be a focus when advertising products.
- The online capabilities of retailers are more considered as consumers shop more online for living room furniture.
Leading Retailers in the UK Living Room Furniture Market
- DFS
- IKEA
- ScS
- Next
- Sofology
- Furniture Village
- Oak Furniture Land
- Argos
- Wayfair
- Made.com
DFS remained the market leader in living room furniture in 2020, with its share more than double that of IKEA in second place. Its top-of-mind awareness for upholstery and extended range architecture has enabled it to outperform the market in 2020.
UK Living Room Furniture Market Share, by Leading Retailers
UK Living Room Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Category
- Armchairs and Settees
- Suites
- Modular Seating
- Sofabeds
- Pouffes and Footstools
- Table
- Seating
- Storage (Irrespective of Room)
UK Living Room Furniture Market Share, by Category
UK Living Room Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channels
- Home furniture & floorcoverings specialists
- Remote retailers
- Independents
- Clothing specialists
- Variety stores & general merchandisers
- Department stores
- Homewares specialists
- Others
UK Living Room Furniture Market Share, by Distribution Channel
UK Living Room Furniture Market Overview
|Market Size 2020
|£3.9 billion
|Growth Rate (2020-2025)
|>25%
|Key Categories
|Armchairs and Settees, Suites, Modular Seating, Sofabeds, Pouffes and Footstools, Table, Seating, and Storage (Irrespective of Room)
|Key Distribution Channels
|Home Furniture & Floorcoverings Specialists, Remote Retailers, Independents, Clothing Specialists, Variety Stores & General Merchandisers, Department Stores, Homewares Specialists, and Others
|Leading Retailers
|DFS, IKEA, ScS, Next, Sofology, Furniture Village, Oak Furniture Land, Argos, Wayfair, and Made.com
FAQs
What was the UK living room furniture market size in 2020?
The living room furniture market size in the UK was valued at £3.9 billion in 2020.
What is the UK living room furniture market growth rate?
The living room furniture market in the UK is expected to grow by more than 25% from 2020 to 2025.
Which are the key categories in the UK living room furniture market?
The key categories in the UK living room furniture market are armchairs and settees, suites, modular seating, sofabeds, pouffes and footstools, table, seating, and storage (irrespective of room).
Which are the key distribution channels in the UK living room furniture market?
The key distribution channels in the UK living room furniture market are home furniture & floorcoverings specialists, remote retailers, independents, clothing specialists, variety stores & general merchandisers, department stores, homewares specialists, and others.
Which are the leading retailers in the UK living room furniture market?
The leading retailers in the UK living room furniture market are DFS, IKEA, ScS, Next, Sofology, Furniture Village, Oak Furniture Land, Argos, Wayfair, and Made.com.
