Psychiatrist Diane J. Weiss MD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane J. Weiss, M.D. is a psychiatrist and a psychotherapist who has been named among our Empowering Women in America because of the way she approaches patient needs and helps them take part in their own discovery and improvement. Doctor Diane, as she is best known, has been approaching mental health treatment in this distinct manner for nearly all of her 34 years in private practice.

“They come to me looking for a magic pill that will make their pain and troubles go away,” she says, “but I work with them to help them see there is no such thing. Once you can connect with what is at the core of your emotional and mental pain and suffering, you can become more effective and productive, overcoming such challenges as crippling depression, fears and anxieties. With or without medications, I really like to assist people in a path of being their ally; in helping them help themselves.”

That mission of discovery involves ongoing psychotherapy, along with the use of alternative techniques like clinical hypnosis, self-hypnosis, and guided imagery, tools Doctor Diane has learned from The American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, and from the American Society of Medical Hypnoanalysts. Hypnosis, Doctor Diane notes, when used correctly, has a firm basis psychologically in allowing insight and change through simultaneous intense focus and relaxation.

Doctor Diane says she enjoys working with serious and often long-standing issues, getting deep. She has treated people with anxiety, depression, insomnia, ADD, stress, obsessive-compulsive tendencies, PTSD, unhappiness, unwanted habits, eating disorders, medical difficulties, chronic pain, and other mental illnesses.

Problems can often be rooted in an insufficiently developed sense of self, because of something that happened (or didn’t happen) in one’s earlier life. Doctor Diane uses extensive talk therapy and complementary techniques to help people realize what is going on, free their demons, build a better self, and overcome life’s toughest challenges.

Prior to attending medical school (in addition to the prerequisite science courses) Doctor Diane studied languages, literature and cultures. She then earned a master’s degree from the Population, Family and International Health Division of the School of Public Health. Her desire to do good for the public has always been a strong one. Helping someone be the person they can be is more important to her than any label or diagnosis. She finds individualized analyses more appealing than just going by the book.

“I want to help people, to join them on a journey to find the underlying cause of their problems. I listen, I understand, and I become an advocate for their personal growth and relief.” Close-up Radio invites you to learn more about Doctor Diane’s patient care, philosophies, and treatment options.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Diane J Weiss in an interview with Jim Master’s on July 14th and with Doug Llewelyn on July 21st, each at 1:00 pm EDT

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 631-850-3389

To learn more about Doctor Diane visit: https://dianeweissmd.com