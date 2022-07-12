South Florida’s Premier Veterinary Specialty Hospital Welcomes New Specialist and Expands Services to Support Community
Miami Veterinary Specialists is expanding its services to include internal medicine and dialysis to support pet parents and veterinarian community.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Miami Veterinary Specialists welcomed board-certified internal medicine specialist Simona Buoncompagni, DVM, MS, Dipl. ACVIM (SAIM), to their team of specialists and also to South Florida. Dr. Buoncompagni specializes in small animal internal medicine and is certified in hemodialysis treatment.
“We are honored to welcome Dr. Buoncompagni to the Miami Veterinary Specialists team and as a new resource to South Florida’s veterinarian community,” said Dr. Alvaro Larin, DVM, DACVS, Founder and President of Miami Veterinary Specialists. “Dr. Buoncompagni’s experience and compassionate approach to care will make her a valuable asset to our team.”
Prior to joining Miami Veterinary Specialists, Dr. Buoncompagni was an internal medicine clinician at Veterinary Internal Medicine Express (VIME) in Norman, Oklahoma. She completed her residency in small animal internal medicine at Oklahoma State University Center of Veterinary Health Sciences in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Dr. Buoncompagni earned her doctorate degree and master’s degree from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Camerino, Italy and Teramo, Italy, respectively.
With the addition of Dr. Buoncompagni, Miami Veterinary Specialists is expanding its services to include internal medicine and dialysis to effectively treat the most serious diseases and health problems that affect pets today.
To learn more about how Miami Veterinary Specialists is advancing veterinary medicine visit MiamiVeterinarySpecialists.com.
###
About Miami Veterinary Specialists
Miami Veterinary Specialists is a pet specialty hospital with 24-hour emergency services, state-of-the-art equipment, and a diverse medical care team of board-certified specialists, emergency veterinarians and certified veterinary technicians. For more than 20 years, Miami Veterinary Specialists has treated the most complex and rare conditions affecting South Florida pets. Miami Veterinary Specialists continues to be the pet specialty hospital that meets and exceeds the specialty needs of the veterinarian community across Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. For more information, visit MiamiVeterinarySpecialists.com and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.
Marketing & Communications
Miami Veterinary Specialists
marketing@mvshospital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other