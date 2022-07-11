Submit Release
Press Release: Situational Report (05th July to 09th July, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, July 11 - The Ministry of Health confirmed 63 positive cases in its latest COVID-19 situational report within the period commencing from 05th of July to 09th of July 2022. These cases take the total number of COVID-19 positive cases (community and border) to 15,115. Currently, there is one patient being isolated at the Moto’otua National Hospital.

While the country continues to remain at Alert Level 1, it is important that we continue to adhere to public health advice by wearing a mask and maintaining good personal hygiene, to help contain the spread of the virus, and to prevent new infections.

In strengthening our defense against the virus, members of the public are kindly requested to visit the nearest hospital to do their first and second dose, or a booster shot if one has not done so. Vaccination continues to be our best defense against the severe effects of the virus. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time July 05th to 2:00pm July 09th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (8006440) for more information.

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases
Total of new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 96 hrs. (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*)
July 05 at 2pm – July 06 at 2pm: 27 new cases
July 06 at 2pm – July 07 at 2pm: 11 new cases
July 07 at 2pm – July 08 at 2pm: 5 new cases
July 08 at 2pm – July 09 at 2pm: 20 new cases		 63
Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 14,965
Border Surveillance
Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:
Faleolo International Airport
>No cases detected
Matautu Wharf
>No cases detected

 150
Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 15,115
COVID-19 admissions
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 285 admissions
Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 252 discharged home
Currently in the last 24hrs:
> 1 hospital admissions
> 0 ICU patients		  
Total of new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 96 hrs. 0
Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29
Rapid antigen testing (RAT) Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 09/07/22 at 02:00pm)*** 166,479

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

