PRESS RELEASE: MANAAKI NEW ZEALAND SCHOLARSHIPS PROGRAMME APPROVES IN-COUNTRY SHORT TERM TRAINING SCHOLARSHIPS FOR SAMOA.

SAMOA, July 12 - As border settings remained unchanged in 2021, the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, through its Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships Programme, undertook to establish in-country scholarship options. As a result, the New Zealand High Commission is pleased to announce short term training scholarships to Samoa for select Post School Education and training courses. These will be run by the National University of Samoa’s Oloamanu Centre.

The New Zealand High Commission, signed a Grant Funding Arrangement with the National University of Samoa and Oloamanu Centre on Friday, 8 July 2022.

The Oloamanu Centre is one of two service providers in Samoa that have been approved to run select courses in-country. The courses will be funded through the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships Programme, which has traditionally focused on New Zealand-based study.

Participants of the selected Oloamanu Centre courses will have their course fees covered, and will receive a modest allowance to assist with living/logistics costs while studying. Courses will include computing, communication, Kaizen, applied training and workplace assessment for apprenticeships. On the successful completion of their courses, scholars will become alumni of the Manaaki Scholarships Programme, just as those who have studied in New Zealand.

End