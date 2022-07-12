Press Release: Situational Report (09th July to 11th July, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, July 12 - The Ministry of Health in its latest COVID-19 situational report confirmed 19 positive cases within the period commencing from 09th of July to 11th of July 2022. These cases include 17 new community cases and 2 new imported cases, taking the total number of cases (community and border) to 15,134. Currently, there are 3 patients isolated at the Moto’otua National Hospital.

Strengthening our defense against the virus, all eligible members of the public are reminded to visit the nearest hospital for their first or second dose, and booster shot of the vaccine. Vaccination continues to be our best defense against the severe effects of the virus

Samoa, we kindly urged to please continue to take heed of public health advice to continue to wear masks and maintain good personal hygiene, to help to contain the spread of the virus, and to prevent new infections. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time July 09th to 2:00pm July 11th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (8006440) for more information.

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases Total of new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 48 hrs. (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*)

July 09 at 2pm – July 10 at 2pm: 6 new cases

July 10 at 2pm – July 11 at 2pm: 13 new cases 19 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 14,982 Border Surveillance

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:

Faleolo International Airport

>FJ255 9th July – 2 new cases

Matautu Wharf

>No new cases detected 152 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 15,134 COVID-19 admissions

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 289 admissions Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 254 discharged home Currently in the last 24hrs:

>3 hospital admissions0 ICU patients Total of new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 48 hrs. 0 Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29 Rapid antigen testing (RAT) Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 11/07/22 at 02:00pm)*** 168,260

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available

The Ministry of Health has also released the latest seven day rolling average report on the status of the COVID 19 in Samoa within the period commencing from 03rd of July to 10th of July 2022. The report includes trends of positive cases since March 17th when the first community case was confirmed. It also provides current rates of our national vaccinations. The full report from the Ministry of Health is attached herewith for information of the public.

-END-