IKEA, DFS, and B&Q Among Leading Retailers in the UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market | Globaldata Plc

The more buoyant housing market and cash-rich shoppers will support the UK furniture & floorcoverings market

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United Kingdom (UK) Furniture and Floorcoverings Market Size, Trends, Consumer Attitudes and Key Players, 2021-2025” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the key findings relating to the UK furniture & floorcoverings. The report aids in gaining a better understanding of the UK furniture and floorcoverings market growth for each type of product including dining room furniture, bathroom furniture, carpet, and tiles. It also sheds light on the growth of the online furniture & floorcoverings market and how online pure-plays and store investment are driving this shift to online.



The UK furniture market was valued at GBP10.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2020 to 2025. Also, the UK floorcoverings market was valued at GBP1.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2020-2025. Furniture in 2020, as with all retail, was defined by the pandemic as the resilient conditions in early 2020 which were cut short by the spring lockdown. However, once stores reopened, pent-up demand from cash-rich consumers was released with DFS, and B&Q reporting surges in orders, as money set aside for foreign travel was instead invested in homes.

UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market - Competitive Landscape

IKEA : The home specialist increased its sustainability credentials this year; it now sells spare parts for its furniture, and it launched a ‘buy back’ scheme where customers can sell their old furniture back to the retailer for an IKEA voucher. This will increase customer perceptions about its environmental position and encourage repeat visits to the retailer.

Other Retailers in the UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market

Wren

Wayfair

John Lewis

United Carpets

Tapi



UK Furniture Market Share, by Leading Companies

UK Floorcoverings Market Share, by Leading Companies

UK Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Category

Beds & Bedroom Furniture

Upholstery

Kitchen Furniture

Living Room Furniture

Bathroom Furniture

Dining Room Furniture

Other Furniture



UK Furniture Market Share, by Category

UK Floorcoverings Market Segment Analysis by Category

Carpet

Real Wood

Rugs and Mats

Laminate Flooring

Vinyl/ Linoleum Flooring

Floor Tiles

Accessories

Other Floorcoverings

UK Floorcoverings Market Share, by Category

UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channels

Home Furniture & Floorcoverings

Online Pureplays

Variety Stores & General Merchandisers

DIY Retailers

Department Stores

Clothing & Footwear Specialists

Homewares Specialists

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard Discounters

Others



UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market Share, by Distribution Channel

UK Furniture Market Overview

Market Size 2021 GBP 10.3 billion CAGR >4% Forecast Period 2020-2025 Key Categories Beds & Bedroom Furniture, Upholstery, Kitchen Furniture, Living Room Furniture, Bathroom Furniture, Dining Room Furniture, and Other Furniture Key Distribution Channels Home Furniture & Floorcoverings, Online Pureplays, Variety Stores & General Merchandisers, DIY Retailers, Department Stores, Clothing & Footwear Specialists, Homewares Specialists, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard Discounters, and Others



Leading Retailers IKEA, DFS, Argos, Wren, B&Q, Wayfair, John Lewis, Dreams, Furniture Village, and Next





UK Floorcoverings Market Overview

Market Size 2021 GBP 1.7 billion CAGR >4% Forecast Period 2020-2025 Key Categories Carpet, Real Wood, Rugs and Mats, Laminate Flooring, Vinyl/ Linoleum Flooring, Floor Tiles, Accessories, and Other Floorcoverings



Key Distribution Channels Home Furniture & Floorcoverings, Online Pureplays, Variety Stores & General Merchandisers, DIY Retailers, Department Stores, Clothing & Footwear Specialists, Homewares Specialists, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard Discounters, and Others Leading Retailers Carpetright, B&Q, Tapi, Wickes, Dunelm, John Lewis, United Carpets, IKEA, Amazon, and Next





FAQs

What was the UK furniture market size in the year 2020?

The furniture market size in the UK was valued at GBP 10.3 billion in 2020.

What is the UK furniture market growth rate?

The furniture market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2020 to 2025.

What was the UK floorcoverings market size in the year 2021?

The floorcoverings market size in the UK was valued at GBP 1.7 billion in 2021.

What is the UK floorcoverings market growth rate?

The floorcoverings market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2020 to 2025.

Which are the key categories in the UK furniture market?

The key categories in the UK furniture market are beds & bedroom furniture, upholstery, kitchen furniture, living room furniture, bathroom furniture, dining room furniture, and other furniture.

Which are the key categories in the UK floorcoverings market?

The key categories in the UK floorcoverings market are carpet, real wood, rugs and mats, laminate flooring, vinyl/ linoleum flooring, floor tiles, accessories, and other floorcoverings.

Which are the key distribution channels in the UK furniture and floorcoverings market?

The key distribution channels in the UK furniture and floorcoverings market are home furniture & floorcoverings, online pureplays, variety stores & general merchandisers, DIY retailers, department stores, clothing & footwear specialists, homewares specialists, hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard discounters, and others.

Which are the leading companies in the UK furniture market?

The leading companies in the UK furniture market are IKEA, DFS, Argos, Wren, B&Q, Wayfair, John Lewis, Dreams, Furniture Village, and Next.

Which are the leading companies in the UK floorcoverings market?

The leading companies in the UK floorcoverings market are Carpetright, B&Q, Tapi, Wickes, Dunelm, John Lewis, United Carpets, IKEA, Amazon, and Next.

