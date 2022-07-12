NTT, KDDI, and SoftBank Among Leading Operators in Japan Telecom Market | Globaldata Plc

NTT has been gearing up to construct a pilot 6G mobile network ahead of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka

The Japan telecom market size was valued at $119.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2021-2026. The telecom market growth in Japan will be driven by the ongoing 5G network expansion by major MNOs like NTT Docomo, KDDI, Softbank and Rakuten, which will create opportunities for wireless network infrastructure and equipment vendors.

Japan Telecom Market - Competitive Landscape

NTT Docomo leads the mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions, followed by KDDI. Over the forecast period, NTT will maintain its leading position in the mobile service industry, supported by its sustained focus on mobile network expansion. It is also concentrating on the deployment of 6G technology, with an intention to deliver it commercially by 2030.

Leading Telecom Operators in Japan

NTT : Focusing on 5G network modernization and upgradation, NTT teamed up with Nokia in December 2021 to supply its O-RAN fronthaul multi-vendor solution. This step will allow the operator to use more independent hardware and software combinations in the future to optimize its network.

KDDI : Focusing on Internet network expansion, KDDI has teamed up with aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services provider SpaceX (Starlink) to provide high speed Internet connectivity to remote islands and mountainous regions in Japan via the US firm's satellites. About 1,200 places will receive high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband Internet starting in 2022.

SoftBank: It collaborated with Nokia to deploy a shared radio access network (RAN) across Japan in October 2021. This rollout will reportedly enable Softbank to scale capacity flexibly and efficiently as their 5G business evolves. It also teamed up with Ericsson in June 2021 to deploy Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN) technology in its network. This move will reportedly allow for modern, flexible, and efficient network deployment across the nation.



Other Telecom Operators in Japan

IIJ

Rakuten Mobile

Optage

Others

Japan Telecom Market Share by Operators



Japan Telecom Market Regulatory Highlights

To strengthen cyber defense in the country, the Japanese government announced plans to adopt new legislation for 14 vital infrastructure sectors, including telecommunications, in May 2021. The government will require operators of key infrastructure to address national security concerns when procuring foreign-made equipment.

Japan Telecom Market Segmentation by Service

Mobile services

Fixed services

Pay-TV services



Japan Telecom Market Analysis by Service

Japan Telecom Market Report Scope

The Country Intelligence Report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

The demographic and macroeconomic context in Japan.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments about spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Japan Telecom Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $119.8 billion CAGR >4% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Telecom Segment Mobile Services, Fixed-Broadband Services, and Pay TV Services Leading Operators NTT, KDDI, SoftBank, IIJ, Rakuten Mobile, Optage, and Others





FAQs

What was the Japan telecom market size in 2021?

The telecommunications market in Japan was valued at $119.8 billion in 2021.

What is the Japan telecom market growth rate?

The telecommunications market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

What are the key telecom market drivers in Japan?

The Japanese telecom market growth will be driven by the ongoing 5G network expansion by major MNOs like NTT Docomo, KDDI, Softbank and Rakuten, which will create opportunities for wireless network infrastructure and equipment vendors.

What are the key telecom market segments in Japan?

Mobile services, fixed-broadband services, and pay TV services are key service segments in the Japanese Telecommunications market.

Which are the leading telecom operators in Japan?

The leading operators in the telecommunications market in Japan are NTT, KDDI, SoftBank, IIJ, Rakuten Mobile, Optage, and others.

