ALROSA, Anglo American, and Petra Diamonds Among Major Diamond Producing Companies | Globaldata Plc

Gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions improved diamond mining market conditions and reinforced demand across the supply chain

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Diamond Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2020-2025” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides detailed information on diamond reserves, production, production by company and country, major active, exploration and development projects by region. It also provides a comprehensive evaluation of the impact of COVID-19 on global diamond industry for us to gain an understanding of its relevant driving factors, historical and forecast trends, and identify key players.



The global rough diamond production was expected to reach 112.99 million carats (Mct) in 2021. The production is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period (2021–2025). Russia, which holds some of the world’s largest diamond deposits, is expected to remain the world’s largest supplier. With potential diamond mines, Botswana, Canada, and the DRC are also expected to remain prominent suppliers of rough diamonds to global markets.

For more insights on the diamond mining market forecast, download a sample report

Leading Companies in the Diamond Mining Market

ALROSA : ALROSA is amongst the world’s leading diamond mining companies, headquartered in Moscow, Russia, and carries out the exploration, extraction, and sale of rough diamonds. It mines small, medium, and large diamonds. It operates mining and processing facilities in Udachny, Aikhal, Nyurba, and Anabar, located in Eastern Siberia and the Arkhangelsk region.

ALROSA is amongst the world’s leading diamond mining companies, headquartered in Moscow, Russia, and carries out the exploration, extraction, and sale of rough diamonds. It mines small, medium, and large diamonds. It operates mining and processing facilities in Udachny, Aikhal, Nyurba, and Anabar, located in Eastern Siberia and the Arkhangelsk region. Anglo American Plc: It mines, processes, and markets bulk commodities, base metals, precious metals, and minerals. The company operates in Southern Africa, South America, North America, and Australia. Anglo American operates through six reportable business segments: De Beers; Copper; Platinum; Iron Ore and Manganese; Coal; and Nickel.

It mines, processes, and markets bulk commodities, base metals, precious metals, and minerals. The company operates in Southern Africa, South America, North America, and Australia. Anglo American operates through six reportable business segments: De Beers; Copper; Platinum; Iron Ore and Manganese; Coal; and Nickel. Petra Diamonds Ltd: It is an independent diamond mining company. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and sale of rough diamonds. Its mine portfolio includes Finsch, Cullinan, Koffiefontein, and Reivilo in South Africa and Williamson in Tanzania. In addition, the company involves in the exploration of new economic deposits in Botswana and South Africa. Petra Diamonds is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey, the UK.

It is an independent diamond mining company. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and sale of rough diamonds. Its mine portfolio includes Finsch, Cullinan, Koffiefontein, and Reivilo in South Africa and Williamson in Tanzania. In addition, the company involves in the exploration of new economic deposits in Botswana and South Africa. Petra Diamonds is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey, the UK. Rio Tinto Plc: Rio Tinto is an international metals and mining company that carries out the mining, exploration, and processing of various mineral resources. It supplies a range of minerals and metals, including aluminum, diamonds, uranium, copper, gold, and iron ore. Rio Tinto also supplies industrial minerals such as borax, titanium dioxide, and salt.

Rio Tinto is an international metals and mining company that carries out the mining, exploration, and processing of various mineral resources. It supplies a range of minerals and metals, including aluminum, diamonds, uranium, copper, gold, and iron ore. Rio Tinto also supplies industrial minerals such as borax, titanium dioxide, and salt. Endiama EP: Endiama carries out the prospecting, research, mining, and trading of diamonds. The company offers logistic support services for diamond exploitation companies. It also provides healthcare services for its workers. Endiama through its subsidiaries, offers hotel operations, general trade, and import and export activities. The company operates in Luanda, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Benguela, Malange and Moxico in Angola, Central Africa.



To know more about major diamond producers, download a sample report

Diamond Mining Market Analysis by Country Reserves

Russia

Botswana

DRC

South Africa

Others



Diamond Mining Market Share, by Country Reserve

For more country reserve insights, download a sample report

Global Diamond Mining Market Report Scope

The report provides detailed information on reserves, production, production by company and country, major active, exploration and development projects by region.

Reasons to Buy

A comprehensive evaluation of the impact of COVID-19 on the global diamond industry

To gain an understanding of the global diamond mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trends in global diamond production

To identify key players in the global diamond mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region



Related Reports

Cybersecurity in Mining – Thematic Research – Click here

United States of America (USA) Copper Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Fiscal Regime including Taxes and Royalties, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2026 – Click here

Hydrogen in Mining – Thematic Research – Click here

Australia Mining Industry Fiscal Regime Analysis including Governing Bodies, Regulations, Licensing Fees, Taxes and Royalties, 2022 Update – Click here

Silver Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2026 – Click here



Global Diamond Mining Market Report Overview

Market Size 2021 112.99 Mct CAGR% (2021-2025) >2% Leading Countries by Reserve Russia, Botswana, DRC, South Africa, and Others Leading Companies ALROSA, Anglo American, Petra Diamonds Ltd, Rio Tinto Plc, and Endiama EP

FAQs

What was the diamond mining market size in 2021?

The diamond mining market size was expected to reach 112.99 Mct in 2021.

What was the diamond mining market growth rate?

The diamond mining market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during 2021-2025.

Which are the leading countries with reserves in the diamond mining market?

The leading countries with reserves in the diamond mining market are Russia, Botswana, DRC, South Africa, and others.

What are the leading companies in the diamond mining market?

The leading companies in the diamond mining market are ALROSA, Anglo American, Petra Diamonds Ltd, Rio Tinto Plc, and Endiama EP.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Reserves and Production

2.1 Diamond Reserves by Country

– Russia

– Botswana

– DRC

– South Africa

2.2 Rough Diamonds Production

2.3 Production by Country

– Russia

– Botswana

– Democratic Republic of the Congo

2.4 Production by Company

3 Diamond Assets

3.1 Active Mines

3.2 Development Mines

3.3 Exploration Projects

4 Demand Drivers

4.1 Diamond Value-Chain Analysis

5 Major Diamond Producers

5.1 Company Profiles

– ALROSA

– Anglo American Plc

– Petra Diamonds Ltd

– Rio Tinto Plc

– Endiama EP

6 Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Methodology

6.3 Coverage

6.4 Secondary Research

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400