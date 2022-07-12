'The Digital Mind of Tomorrow' Book Launch: Thrive in the Fast-changing Digital Age
A book that is perfectly timed for the post-pandemic era and has been recommended by Fortune 100 executives and high-tech founders.
A world within is developed by the mind, filled with thoughts, feelings, and power. Although it's invisible, the force is mighty.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than ever, we need the right questions rather than the right answers. Recommended and endorsed by Fortune 100 leaders and tech founders. The Digital Mind of Tomorrow is a thought-provoking book that will make you rethink your role in the digital future. It will also help you find new ways to think and live that bring back humanity's meaning and goals.
— Isabella Wang
"Given the length of our existence, we are racing to keep up with the passage of time and our perception of time lost. In many ways, technology has been a hero in helping the world reach its goals. This has led to a complex balancing act with both good and unexpected results." -Isabella Wang, author of "The Digital Mind of Tomorrow."
Isabella is on a mission to humanize the world by leveraging the power of technology. She is paving the way for sustainable business and life, from her expert knowledge of digital transformation to her visionary work in her debut book, The Digital Mind of Tomorrow. Isabella has years of experience working with industry leaders and building business communities with a combined network of one million members. Isabella is dedicated to supporting ambitious individuals and businesses to unlock growth in a world of change through game-changing strategies, thought leadership, technology, and resource sharing.
We are going through the most difficult change in history, with people and organizations of all kinds being overwhelmed by unprecedented levels of change and uncertainty. The Digital Mind of Tomorrow is the first book to look at the fast-changing digital world through the lenses of business, sociology, psychology, philosophy, and spirituality. This is the book that will make you think and ask questions. Use this book as a steppingstone to identify your hunches and connections to make your historical impact in designing and shaping humanity’s next great future. For more questions about the book or to get your copy, please visit www.isabellawang.us/book, or contact us at hello@digital-thinker.com
The future is in the book; no one knows but you. Free book copies are available for a limited number of people. Claim your free book copy while supplies last at https://isabellawang.us/the-digital-mind-of-tomorrow/
