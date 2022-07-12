Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Trends, Active Key Players and Growth Projection, Revenue Up to 2031

Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market 2022

Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Value to Reach US$ 13.7 Bn by 2030; Growth Considerably Affected Due to Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procure To Pay P2P Solutions Market 2022

The "Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market" is estimated to be worth US$ 14.2 Bn by the year 2031. The global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% between 2021 and 2031.

As per the findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, the procure to pay solutions market is anticipated to exhibit an impressive CAGR of nearly 10% over the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

The adoption of e-invoicing solutions helps enterprises significantly reduce costs associated with storage, processing, and paper-based invoicing. Procure to pay (P2P) solutions such as e-invoicing are majorly contributing to the overall market value. Rising adoption of SaaS-based P2P suites across organizations is further aiding the growth of the procure to pay solutions market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Coupa Software Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Ivalua, GEP, Basware, Jaggaer, Zycus, Wax Digital, Tradeshift, Determine, Synertrade, Proactis, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Procure To Pay P2P Solutions.

Key Takeaways of Procure to Pay Solutions Market Study

Under deployment, the cloud segment is expected to witness high growth due to the increasing adoption of the SaaS-based P2P suites that helps organizations increase efficiency of the procurement process.

Large enterprises are increasingly moving toward procurement as a service to eliminate their difficulties and minimize operational costs.

PMR reports that, the demand for procure-to-pay solutions from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

Among the regions, the market in South Asia Pacific is exhibiting high growth, owing to the high adoption of P2P solutions by small & medium enterprises for effectively managing overall operations across the region.

“The demand for cloud-based procure-to-pay suites is increasing across SMEs, enabling an end-to-end procurement process right from sourcing, product requisitioning, and invoicing, to payments. These solutions also integrate seamlessly with existing CRM/ERP platforms to enable all business needs, which is creating lucrative opportunities for the P2P solutions market,” says a PMR analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

