Melamine Market Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030 | In-Depth Analysis with Top Key Players

Growth in construction activity in countries such as China, Japan, India, and the U.S. are expected to drive the demand for wood adhesives during the forecast.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Melamine Market by Type (Melamine Foam and Melamine Resin) and Application (Laminates, Thermoset Plastics, Wood Adhesives, Surface Coatings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030″. According to the report, the global melamine industry generated $1.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in demand for laminates across the globe, rise in consumption of melamine in the wood adhesive industry, and increased construction activities across the globe drive the growth of the global melamine market. However, harmful effects of melamine due to their toxicity hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for decorative laminates presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15046

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global melamine market, owing to decline in the demand for melamine from various end use industries such as building & construction, automotive, and paints & coatings.

The paints & coatings manufacturing units across countries were temporarily closed. As a result, demand for melamine that are widely used in production of surface coatings has decreased significantly, which hampered the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Melamine is also used in the production of laminate used in the building & construction industry in items such as kitchen cabinets, countertops, partitions, flooring, and furniture. As the construction of various residential projects was halted during lockdown, the demand for melamine from laminates manufacturers across the globe declined.

The melamine resin segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the melamine resin segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global melamine market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant increase in demand for melamine resin from various industries, such as construction, automotive, furniture, chemical, and packaging provides a boost to the demand for this segment. The research also analyzes the melamine foam segment.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Melamine Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15892?reqfor=covid

The laminates segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the laminates segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global melamine market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in investment in the building and construction industry across the developing economies such as China and India. However, the wood adhesives segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for around half of the global melamine market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to the growth in construction activities and increased demand for laminates, wood adhesives, and paints & coatings in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/melamine-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players

Abbvie Inc.

Bristol Myers & Squibb

Cipla Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Cadila

Similar Reports:

Ceramide Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ceramide-market-A09678

Sodium Sulphate Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-sulfite-market-A08674

Acrylic Resins Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/acrylic-resins-market-A11338

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.