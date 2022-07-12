Announcement of IX Asia Indexes Advisory Committee Member Changes

IX Asia Indexes Company Limited

HONG KONG, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the member changes for IX Asia Indexes Advisory Committee (Advisory Committee”). Mr. Samuel Ho Hock Guan and Mr. Hugh Chow will be newly appointed as advisers of the Advisory Committee and Mr. Scott Li who has served the Advisory Committee for two years since establishment will resign. All changes will be effective from 14 July 2022. IX Asia Indexes expressed sincere gratitude to Mr. Li for his precious time and contribution during his tenure. After the change, there will be nine members in the Advisory Committee.

Mr. HO Hock Guan Samuel

CEO, Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad

Mr Samuel Ho is the Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad, having held this position since 2018. Prior to this, Samuel was an Associate Director in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s Singapore office and served several senior positions in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX). During his time in HKEX, Samuel was Head of Participant Relations and Head of Participant Management under the Global Market Division, Deputy Head of China Client & Marketing Services, Head of Commodities, Derivatives & LME Marketing Market Development. Samuel was also Executive Director of KGI Hong Kong and Singapore where he kickstarted the global business for KGI and he sat on the Board of Directors in KGI Singapore. Prior to that, Samuel began his career as a floor trader on the Singapore International Monetary Exchange before kickstarting his time at HSBC Futures. Across his 30 years of experience in the financial industry, Samuel has been heavily involved in extensive business development work where he has dedicated his career towards the development of the capital market. As of 1 August 2022*, Samuel will serve as the Chairman of Valuable Capital Singapore Pte Ltd and the Chief Executive Officer of Valuable SEA Limited where he will oversee the growth of the wealth management market in the region.

*Samuel has yet to assume these positions at the time of writing this profile

Mr. CHOW Hin Poon Hugh

Partner, Radiant Tech Ventures

Mr Chow is currently a Partner of Radiant Tech Ventures, a Special Advisor of Kumshing Group, Chairman of MICAS Group, and Advisory Board Chair of Jarvis Consulting Group. He also serves on the Management Committee of the Smart Traffic Fund, the Traffic Advisory Committee, the Enterprise Support Scheme Assessment Panel for the Hong Kong Government, and on the Independent Vetting Committee of the Institute of Big Data Governance. An Advisor of the Our Hong Kong Foundation and Hong Kong Technology Advancement Group, Mr Chow is also an Honorary Advisor of the Hong Kong Internet of Things Alliance and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Economic and Trade Association. In the academic area, Mr Chow also serves on various Advisory Committees at University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

He was the Guest of Honour at the 88th Congregation for the Faculty of Engineering of the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2020.

From 2018 to 2021, Mr Chow served as the CEO of Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute, largest publicly funded applied research

institute in Hong Kong with 600 full-time researchers.

An inventor of 12 international patents, Mr Chow co-founded ViXS Systems Inc. in 2001 and expanded ViXS into 13 countries with 8 R&D centres. ViXS exported over $500M of semiconductor products, systems and licenses worldwide and eventually went public in 2013 on TSX. Mr Chow was also awarded 8 consecutive Deloitte Fast 50, ACCE International Business 2007, Hong Kong Canada Business Achievement 2014. In 2016, Mr Chow co-founded Pool Global Partners and launched 2 venture funds in quantum, semiconductor, health, big data and other deep tech areas.