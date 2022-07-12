How Not to Lose Backlinks and Monitor the Website for Uptime Performance
Online website uptime performance and backlink portfolio monitoring tools for website owners and SEO agencies.GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Australian startup is coming to the online space with helpful monitoring tools to help website owners and SEO agencies control website uptime and backlinks portfolio performance.
A well-known fact is that Google is rating a domain by its online uptime performance and backlinks portfolio profile. Therefore, one of the most challenging tasks for every web admin is to earn a quality backlink.
But what next? How do you know you are getting the best link performance and if that link still exists?
This is where Linkascope delivers superb backlinks monitoring solutions.
Linkascope is a new name in the field of SEO and backlink checkers platforms. The company aims to provide comprehensive monitoring solutions for web admins to help improve website performance and overall search results position.
The company founders have SEO and web development backgrounds, putting their knowledge and experience into the unique online tools and analytic data. Linkascope provides two key features, Backlinks Profile monitoring and Website Uptime monitoring, as well as additional analytics and research tools.
Backlink Profile Monitoring:
Unlike most well-known backlink checkers platforms, Linkascope aims to monitor and control the existing backlink portfolio. The role of Linkascope is to monitor backlinks already pointing to a website. The system will instantly notify the website owner or SEO agency about broken or lost links and, simultaneously, can send a notification to the backlink supplier or seller. With an immediate alarm, the website administrator can take necessary action to restore the lost backlink or request a refund from the backlink vendor.
Website Uptime Monitoring
Website monitoring is an important and valuable tool to control website performance. As a matter of fact, most web owners or administrators are not notified of any website downtimes, whether it s temporarily or permanently. Linkascope delivers a 24/7 monitoring tool that constantly watches the website and alerts the web administrator when the website goes offline. Monitoring is especially useful for web owners and SEO agencies to control their customer's websites. With instant notification web, admin can attend to an issue immediately to restore website uptime without losing customers and online sales.
Linkascope strives to deliver quality SEO monitoring, but not only. In addition, the company provides more valuable research SEO tools to help web admins in search engine optimization.
Analitycs is an essential attribute in SEO, and Linkascope stays on top of it, delivering valuable tools for anchors assessments and referring domain trackers. The webmaster can use these tools to analyze anchor value and detect whether it stays in the "green zone" regarding the website spam score.
Besides the complete monitoring solution, Linkcascope provides a marketplace for backlinks outreach vendors and content marketing specialists. Every company or freelancer providing this service has to qualify before it can be listed at Linkascopes Marketplace. Strict vendor control adds value and security for any webmaster looking to improve website domain rating and build a quality backlinks portfolio.
Linkascope is a brand new company just launching into the market. Yet it has a clear vision and roadmap to its development and additional tools and services implementation for its customer, focusing on delivering the best option and value.
The company launches its service for the international market and any country with a customer-focusing, promises robust customer service, and aims for customer success.
