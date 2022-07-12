Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,848 in the last 365 days.

HEARING ADVISORY - Lt. Governor Stratton to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee on Impact of Reversing Roe V. Wade

WASHINGTON - On Tuesday, July 12 at 9:00 am central/10 am eastern, Lt. Governor Stratton will give testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a panel hearing entitled "A Post-Roe America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision."

WHO:   Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton

DATE:   Tuesday, July 12, 2022


TIME:   9:00 a.m. Central/10:00am Eastern


LOCATION:   Room 106 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building


LIVESTREAM:   The hearing will stream live here; on Twitter here; and on Facebook here


For Background:


Stratton's Op-Ed, With the Future of Roe on the Line, so are Black Women's Lives




You just read:

HEARING ADVISORY - Lt. Governor Stratton to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee on Impact of Reversing Roe V. Wade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.