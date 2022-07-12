HEARING ADVISORY - Lt. Governor Stratton to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee on Impact of Reversing Roe V. Wade

WASHINGTON - On Tuesday, July 12 at 9:00 am central/10 am eastern, Lt. Governor Stratton will give testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a panel hearing entitled "A Post-Roe America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision."

WHO: Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton

DATE: Tuesday, July 12, 2022





TIME: 9:00 a.m. Central/10:00am Eastern





LOCATION: Room 106 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building





LIVESTREAM: The hearing will stream live The hearing will stream live here ; on Twitter here ; and on Facebook here





For Background:





Stratton's Op-Ed, With the Future of Roe on the Line, so are Black Women's Lives











