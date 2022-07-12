Montgomery County Council Meets on July 12 at 1 p.m. to Introduce New Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly

MARYLAND, November 7 - For Immediate Release: Monday, July 11, 2022

Also on July 12: Vote expected on bills which would require the Office of Legislative Oversight to prepare climate assessments for all legislation, zoning measures and master plans and to establish Montgomery County’s Office of Food System Resilience

The Council will meet on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamations. The first, presented by Councilmembers Jawando and Rice, will recognize the Teacher of the Year. The second, presented by Council President Albornoz and County Executive Elrich, will recognize the Maryland Israel Development Center.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Public Hearings

Bill 10-22, Personnel and Human Resources - Paid Parental Leave

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Bill 10-22, the Paid Parental Leave Act, which would provide six weeks of paid parental leave for County employees. By providing paid parental leave, the legislation is likely to improve maternal health, allow for parents to have greater involvement in care and enhance the economic security of the many families who support County government operations. In addition, paid parental leave has been shown to increase retention and productivity and boost labor force participation.

The lead sponsor is Councilmember Friedson. All other Councilmembers are cosponsors. The joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee is tentatively scheduled to review the bill on July 14.

Bill 11-22, Buildings - Lactation Rooms in County Buildings - Required

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Bill 11-22, the Right to Nourish Act, which would require the County to provide lactation rooms or alternative accommodations for employees in its buildings. The Right to Nourish Act would allow parents who are able to and choose to breastfeed, to continue to do so when they return to work at any County-owned building.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Montgomery County has one of the highest rates of breastfeeding initiation in the state of Maryland, at 96.3 percent. The Right to Nourish Act is aimed at supporting these efforts, so that parents won’t be forced to choose between returning to work and continuing to breastfeed.

The lead sponsor is Councilmember Friedson. Council President Albornoz, Council Vice President Glass, and Councilmembers Hucker, Katz, Navarro, Riemer and Jawando are cosponsors. The joint GO and HHS Committee is tentatively scheduled to review the bill on July 14.

Bill 12-22, Electricity - Board of Electrical Examiners - Licenses - Permit Requirements

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Bill 12-22 - Electricity - Board of Electrical Examiners - Licenses – Permit, which would reflect changes made by the state assumption of the electrical licensing process in the 2021 Maryland Electricians Act. This bill will delete several license categories for electricians and create a new license category, the Low Voltage Electrician License. In addition, the bill would add a new permitting process.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Bill 14-22, Police - Private Security Camera Incentive Program - Established

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Bill 14-22, Police – Private Security Camera Incentive Program – Established, which would establish a private security camera incentive program within the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and specify eligibility rules and administrative requirements for the program.

The lead sponsors of Bill 14-22 are Councilmembers Rice and Katz and Council President Albornoz. Councilmembers Jawando, Navarro, Hucker and Friedson are cosponsors. The Public Safety (PS) Committee is tentatively scheduled to review the bill on July 14.

Expedited Bill 19-22, Bond Authorization

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Bill 19-22, Bond Authorization, which would increase the County’s general obligation bond authorization by $420.3 million in certain public facility categories. The Executive requested that the Council introduce and act on Bill 19-22 and its companion resolution. The Council’s action is required to implement the appropriations approved in the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The Executive requests that the Council consider this as an expedited legislation to take advantage of the current market conditions this summer.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

2022-2031 Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on the 2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan. On June 2, the Council received the County Executive’s Recommended Montgomery County 2022-2031 Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan. The Planning Board held a meeting to review the plan on July 7. The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee is scheduled to review the plan on July 25.

Supplemental Appropriation and Amendments to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Public Schools, Major Capital Projects - Secondary, $12,000,000

Public hearing and vote: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a $12 million FY23 capital budget supplemental appropriation and amendment to the MCPS FY23-28 CIP for the Major Capital Projects – Secondary. The appropriation for this project will fund cost increases in the Neelsville Middle School Major Capital Sub-Project. The Education and Culture (E&C) Committee recommends approval.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), Montgomery County Public Schools, Technology Modernization, $2,077,854.96

Public hearing and vote: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a more than $2 million special appropriation and amendment to the MCPS FY23-28 CIP Technology Modernization project. This appropriation is needed to support MCPS’ programs to provide access to technology for students beyond the school day, including internet hotspots.

The source of funds is the federal E-Rate Program reimbursement, which allows MCPS to expand student access to technology. The rebates apply to expenditures related to internet and technology hardware and software. This reimbursement will focus on the continued effort to eliminate the digital divide through the distribution of 13,000 internet hotspots.

Legislative Session

Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons - Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly

Introduction: Council President Albornoz will introduce Expedited Bill 21-22, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly. Councilmembers Hucker and Friedson are cosponsors.

In the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision of New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen, Supertintendent of new York State Police, the Supreme Court overturned a requirement of New York’s handgun carry law. The New York law had required an applicant for a handgun carry license to show proper cause for the license, and the Supreme Court held that the requirement violated the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. The Court explained, however, that longstanding laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings are constitutionally permissible.

Like New York, Maryland has a proper-cause requirement for wear-and-carry handgun licenses. Gov. Larry Hogan, in response to Bruen, instructed the Maryland State Police not to enforce the proper-cause element of the Maryland law. As a result of the Supreme Court ruling and Governor Hogan’s order to the Maryland State Police, more individuals in Maryland likely will carry firearms, regardless of whether the individuals have any good or substantial reason to carry them.

The goal of this bill is to reduce gun violence in Montgomery County.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 26.

Expedited Bill 22-22, Landlord - Tenant Relations - Limitations on Rent

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 22-22, Landlord-Tenant Relations – Limitations on Rent Increases, which would temporarily limit rent increases and notifications of rent increases, by landlords in the County. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

If enacted, during a period of six months after its effective date, any notices of rent increases in the County would be limited to no more than 4.4 percent. In addition, during the six-month period, a landlord within the County would be precluded from notifying a tenant of a rent increase that exceeds 4.4 percent. As a result, rent increases of more than 4.4 percent would be precluded for nine months after the bill’s effective date since landlords in the County must give 90-days advance notice of a rent increase. A public hearing is scheduled for July 26.

Expedited Bill 20-22, Office of Food Systems Resilience - Established

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 20-22, Office of Food Systems Resilience – Established, which would create an Office of Food Systems Resilience as a non-principal office of the Executive Branch and prescribe the authorities and responsibilities of the Office of Food Systems Resilience. The Council appropriated funding for the new office as part of the FY23 operating budget, with a provision to enhance grant funding for food assistance programs and $4 million in funding to continue to directly provide food to individuals and families in greatest need.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Bill 3-22, Legislative Branch - Climate Assessments - Required

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 3-22, Legislative Branch – Climate Assessments – Required, which would require the director of the Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) to prepare a climate assessment for each bill, zoning text amendment (ZTA), master plan and master plan amendment pending before the Council. The purpose of Bill 3-22 is to facilitate the County’s climate goals. The T&E Committee recommends approval.

The lead sponsors are Councilmember Hucker and Council President Albornoz. All other Councilmembers are cosponsors.

Resolution to consolidate previously authorized notes for sale and issuance as a single issue

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution which would consolidate the previously approved bond authorizations and increase the total authorization by the amount recommended in Expedited Bill 19-22. In addition, the resolution allows the consolidated bond authorization to be issued, sold and delivered as one or more series of bond anticipation notes. The County Executive requested that the Council consider this as expedited legislation to take advantage of the current market conditions this summer.

Resolution to designate the Children's Opportunity Alliance of Montgomery County as the County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity

Introduction, suspension of rules and vote expected: The Council will introduce and make a motion to suspend the Rules of Procedure to allow an immediate vote on a resolution to designate the Children's Opportunity Alliance of Montgomery County as the County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity. On Feb. 15, 2022, the Council approved Bill 42-21, sponsored by Council President Albornoz and Councilmembers Navarro and Rice, which requires the Council to designate a nonprofit corporation to serve as the County’s early care and education coordinating entity.

The County’s proposed Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity will work to improve access, equity and inclusion in early care and education programs while helping the sector recover from challenges caused by the pandemic. In addition, the entity will also improve the availability of affordable quality early care and education in the County.

High-quality and affordable early child care and education is an essential service for the well-being and future of children and families, as well as employers. The group would serve as a neutral convenor of all major stakeholders to develop a community consensus for the County's early childhood education sector and must adopt and implement a racial equity and social justice policy consistent with the County's policy.

Bill 42-21 builds upon the Montgomery County Early Care and Education Initiative (ECEI), which was spearheaded in 2019 by Councilmember Navarro, then serving as Council President, and County Executive Elrich, in partnership with MCPS and Montgomery College. This four-year action plan earmarked $7 million in funding to expand quality early care and educational opportunities for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Resolution to adopt a Proposed Amendment to County Charter General Provisions - Conflicting Charter Amendments

Introduction: The Council will introduce a resolution which would place Question A on the 2022 General Election Ballot, asking voters to decide whether to amend Section 507 of the County Charter regarding what happens if, during an election, voters approve two different Charter amendments that conflict with each other.

Under current law, neither amendment would take effect in that situation. Both amendments would fail. Under the proposed Charter amendment, only the amendment with the highest number of favorable votes would win and amend the County Charter. The other amendment would fail.

This amendment was proposed to the Council in the 2022 Report of the Charter Review Commission. The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the Charter Review Commission. A public hearing and vote are scheduled for July 26.

Resolution to adopt a Proposed Amendment to County Charter - County Attorney - Removal Procedures

Introduction: The Council will introduce a resolution to adopt a proposed amendment to County Charter regarding the County Attorney and removal procedures. The resolution would place Question B on the 2022 General Election Ballot, asking voters to decide whether to amend Section 213 of the County Charter to require both the Council and the Executive to remove the County Attorney. Under current law, only the Executive may remove the County Attorney. This Charter amendment would require the Council to consent to the Executive’s removal of the County Attorney. It would also allow the Council to remove the County Attorney with the Executive’s consent.

The lead sponsor is Council President Albornoz. A public hearing and vote are scheduled for July 26.

Supplemental Appropriation #23-9 to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, Assistance to Access Abortion, Reproductive Health, and Related Services, $1,000,000

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $1 million supplemental appropriation for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to provide assistance to access abortion care, reproductive health care and related services.

A public hearing and vote are scheduled for July 26.

District Council Session

Resolution to extend time for Council Action on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan from July 18, 2022, to close of business on September 16, 2022

Vote expected on resolution to extend time only: The Council will vote on a resolution to extend time for Council Action on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan from July 18, 2022, to close of business on September 16, 2022.

The Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to current the General Plan for the County. It sets a vision for the county and encompasses broad, county-wide policy recommendations for land use, zoning, housing, the economy, equity, transportation, parks and open space, the environment and historic resources.

The Thrive Montgomery 2050 Planning Board Draft was transmitted to the Council on April 13, 2021. Two public hearings were held on June 17 and June 29, 2021. Then, the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee held nine meetings to review the draft plan. The Committee completed its review on Oct. 25, incorporating its recommended changes into a PHED Committee Draft Plan. The PHED Committee’s draft will be the basis for Council review and discussion. Before beginning its work, the Council held two listening sessions with close to 150 speakers and the five Regional Service Center Advisory Boards hosted discussions about Thrive at their January meetings.

In Feb. 2022, the full Council held its first meeting to discuss the draft Plan. The focus of the meeting was on the results of a memorandum from Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO), providing a racial equity and social justice review of the Draft Plan. The OLO analysis was completed at the requested of the Council President.

The OLO memorandum recommends a chapter-by-chapter, in-depth review of the policies and practices recommended in the Plan using best practices for developing racially and socially equitable policies, as well as inclusion of a new chapter that describes the historical and current drivers of racial and social inequities in land use, housing and transportation.

In response to the OLO memorandum, the Council approved the hiring of a consultant to solicit input from under-represented communities on the policies and practices recommended in the PHED Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050. In March 2022, two solicitations were released for consultant assistance following County requirements.

After careful consideration of the responses, Nspiregreen, working with Public Engagement Associates, were selected to lead this effort. At a meeting held on June 21, 2022, the team from Nspiregreen provided a briefing to the Council and responded to questions.

The work of the consultants is expected to continue into September 2022, after which a draft chapter on racial equity and social justice will be delivered for Council review. In addition, Council staff are expected to provide draft text related to the Plan’s impact on the environment and economic development.

Consent Calendar

Resolution to approve the Office of Legislative Oversight’s (OLO) FY23 Work Program

Introduction: The Council will introduce a resolution to approve the OLO FY23 Work Program, which includes 17 projects and significant space was to be updated with additional topics or projects to accommodate the increase from nine to 11 County Councilmembers after the 2022 general election. In addition, OLO expects to be tasked with providing a climate impact statement for all bills if Bill 3-22, Legislative Branch – Climate Assessments – Required, is approved. OLO is prepared to shift its focus to address topics of significant importance to Councilmembers as they arise.

The OLO FY23 Work Program currently includes projects related to community engagement for racial equity and social justice, an examination of available gun data and gun violence, MCPD traffic stop data, racial equity and social justice impact assessments for new legislation, racial equity and social justice impact assessments for ZTAs, part two of a racial equity and social justice policy handbook, master plan outcomes, tracking financial indicators related to the impact of the minimum wage, economic impact statements, the Transferable Development Rights and Building Lot Termination programs, assistance with review of the FY24 Operating Budget, the revenue estimating group, the Bethesda Urban Partnership, staff support for the Council’s audit function, management of the Council’s independent audit contracts, nursing homes in Montgomery County and colocation of housing and public facilities.

A vote is tentatively scheduled for July 26.

Supplemental Appropriation #23-4 to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, $316,840 for Extended IFSP Infants & Toddlers Grant

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $316,840 supplemental appropriation for DHHS and the Extended IFSP Infants and Toddlers Grant. The grant will increase family engagement to improve the kindergarten school readiness outcomes of participating three to five-year-old children. The funds will be used to educate early intervention providers about typical preschool development and age and child-appropriate activities to use with children and families. In addition, the grant will help providers develop and implement learning group interventions.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for July 26.

Resolution to Define and Address Antisemitism

Introduction: The Council will introduce a resolution initiated by Councilmember Friedson to define and address antisemitism. The resolution would adopt the working definition of antisemitism used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and reaffirm the County’s commitment to counter antisemitism, discrimination and hate.

A vote is tentatively scheduled for July 26.

Resolution to approve the FY23 schedule of revenue estimates and appropriations

Introduction: The Council will introduce a resolution to approve all FY23 resource estimates and appropriations for the operating budget, including current revenue for the CIP, as of May 26, 2022. The Council has approved this schedule every year since Fiscal Year 1975, and these estimates are used by Executive staff when preparing the approved Operating Budget publication and the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

A vote is tentatively scheduled for July 26.

Resolution to endorse a Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund Loan to assist Novavax, Inc.’s retention and expansion in Montgomery County ($4,000,000)

Introduction: The Council will introduce a resolution to endorse the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF) loan to assist Novavax, Inc.’s retention and expansion in Montgomery County. The subject MEDAAF loan is part of a negotiated financial assistance package to retain and expand the company’s business operations in the County.

The $4 million financial incentive for Novavax, Inc. through the MEDAAF will be disbursed in two phases of $2 million each. Maryland requires a resolution of support from the local governing body as a condition of MEDAAF disbursement. The incentive is being provided in conjunction with a $1 million incentive the County will provide through the Economic Development Fund, which will also be disbursed in two phases of $500,000 each.

Supplemental Appropriation #23-1 to the FY23 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government Department of Health and Human Services Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment for Montgomery County Emergency Departments, $785,400

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $785,400 supplemental appropriation for DHHS to support substance use disorder screening, brief intervention and referral to treatment services at two Adventist Healthcare, Inc. hospitals. The services will include universal screening for all patients who enter the emergency department, opioid survivors outreach for patients who have recently experienced an overdose, hospital-based buprenorphine induction for emergency room patients and linkage to continued medication assisted treatment services upon discharge.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for July 26.

Supplemental Appropriation #23-2 to the FY23 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government Department of Health and Human Services National Suicide Prevention Hotline Transition to 988 Lifeline Call Center Grant, $517,608

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $517,608 supplemental appropriation for DHHS to fund the Montgomery County Crisis Hotline and Online Emotional Support text and chat services in the transition of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline transition to the 988 Lifeline Call Center. The funds will support operational and administrative costs related to supplying Lifeline and 988 hotline services and additional technology and equipment expenses.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for July 26.

Supplemental Appropriation #23-3 to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services Therapeutic Nursery Program, $213,872

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $213,872 supplemental appropriation for DHHS to fund a full-day Therapeutic Nursery Program provided by the Reginald S. Lourie Center for Infants and Young Children, Inc. The funding is needed to cover administrative, transportation and educational services and therapeutic support for preschool children.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for July 26.

Supplemental Appropriation to the FY23 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program, $557,000

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $557,000 supplemental appropriation for DHHS to fund the Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program, which provides supplemental payments to qualified entities supplying emergency ambulance transportation services to Medicaid recipients through an amendment to the state’s Medicaid plan. Reimbursements through this program are entirely federally funded and significantly increase reimbursement for Medicaid transports.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for July 26.

Office of Legislative Oversight Memorandum Report 2022-8, Prosecutorial Decisions in the State’s Attorney’s Office

Receipt and Release: The Council will acknowledge receipt of and release OLO Memorandum Report 2022-8, Prosecutorial Decisions in the State’s Attorney’s Office. The report will be made available on the OLO website.

Resolution to approve extension until January 28, 2023, of the appointment of Acting County Attorney in the Office of the County Attorney: John Markovs, Esq.

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve the extension of the appointment of John Markovs, Esq. as acting county attorney until Jan. 28, 2023. John Markovs, Esq. was appointed as acting county attorney on January 28, 2022. The County Code requires Council approval for an acting official to serve in this capacity for more than six months.

Supplemental Appropriation #23-10 to the FY23 Operating Budget Montgomery College ignITe Hub, $260,000

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $260,000 Supplemental Appropriation for the Montgomery College ignITe Hub, which is a new facility located on Montgomery College’s Rockville campus that provides a physical and virtual space where students, lifelong learners, faculty, local business owners and community members can grow their technology and coding skills, learn to create apps, collaborate to solve problems and create or improve existing products and services. The ignITe Hub was made possible through a partnership with Montgomery County Government, Montgomery College, MCPS, the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) and Apple.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing and vote are scheduled for July 26.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.



