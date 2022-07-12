Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Operation Without Consent of Owner / Criminal DLS / Possession of Stolen Property / DUI - Drugs
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003743
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 11, 2022, at approximately 1711 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, near the railroad tracks, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Consent of Owner, Criminal DLS, Possession of Stolen Property, and DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED: Bryan Bailey-Clark
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 11, 2022, at approximately 1711 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an agency assist for the Rutland City Police Department with a motor vehicle stop on US RT 4, Rutland Town, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Bryan Bailey-Clark was in operation of a vehicle that had been reported stolen several days prior with a criminally suspended license. Additionally, Bailey-Clark was found to be impaired by substances other than alcohol. Bailey-Clark was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.
A judicial official was contacted, and conditions of release were imposed. Bailey-Clark is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 12, 2022, at 12:30 PM.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/2022 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.