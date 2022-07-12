Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Operation Without Consent of Owner / Criminal DLS / Possession of Stolen Property / DUI - Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003743

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 11, 2022, at approximately 1711 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, near the railroad tracks, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Consent of Owner, Criminal DLS, Possession of Stolen Property, and DUI - Drugs

ACCUSED: Bryan Bailey-Clark

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 1711 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an agency assist for the Rutland City Police Department with a motor vehicle stop on US RT 4, Rutland Town, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Bryan Bailey-Clark was in operation of a vehicle that had been reported stolen several days prior with a criminally suspended license. Additionally, Bailey-Clark was found to be impaired by substances other than alcohol. Bailey-Clark was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.

A judicial official was contacted, and conditions of release were imposed. Bailey-Clark is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 12, 2022, at 12:30 PM.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/2022 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.