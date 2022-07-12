Over 182 million FPT shares start trading from July 19

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange has approved FPT Corporation to list more than 182.8 million shares from July 11. These shares will be traded starting on July 19.

The shares were issued by FPT for 2021’s dividend payment at the rate of 20 per cent, increasing its charter capital from over VNĐ9.1 trillion (US$391.6 million) to VNĐ10.97 trillion.

The company also pays cash dividends for shareholders at the rate of 10 per cent, meaning that each stock receives VNĐ1,000. With 914 million shares outstanding, FPT plans to spend VNĐ914 billion on cash dividend, which was paid on June 27.

On Monday morning, FPT shares were traded at VNĐ83,800 per share, down 10.4 per cent compared to the beginning of the year and lower than the historical peak of VNĐ96,290 set in mid-April.

In the first five months of the year, FPT recorded net revenue of more than VNĐ16.3 trillion with profit after tax of nearly VNĐ2.6 trillion, gains of 22.2 per cent and 30.6 per cent year-on-year, respectively. In May alone, the company's revenue reached VNĐ3.23 trillion, up 13.6 per cent on-year, and profit after tax climbed by 25.1 per cent to VNĐ517 billion.

During the period, revenue from the technology segment reached nearly VNĐ9.2 trillion, an increase of 23.5 per cent over last year, and accounted for 56 per cent of FPT’s total revenue.

Profit before tax of this segment was VNĐ1.04 trillion, up 23.4 per cent.

Revenue growth of digital transformation services was 78 per cent, of which revenue from cloud services was $70 million, accounting for 56 per cent of digital transformation revenue.

Meanwhile, the software export segment recorded a revenue of more than VNĐ7 trillion, up 29 per cent, boosted by growth in the US market (up 55.6 per cent) and APAC region (up 57 per cent). Exports to the Japanese market also witnessed a recovery with revenue growth priced in local currency of nearly 20 per cent. However, due to the depreciation of the Japanese Yen, revenue growth in đồng was only 5.2 per cent.

The volume of new orders in foreign markets surged by 36.6 per cent to nearly VNĐ10.2 trillion.

The telecommunications segment recorded revenue of over VNĐ5.8 trillion, a rise of 15.2 per cent, accounting for 36 per cent of the group's total revenue, while profit before tax advanced 19.2 per cent to over VNĐ1.18 trillion.

The good growth of PayTV is attributed to the improvement of this segment’s profit margin, increasing from 19.6 per cent to 20.3 per cent.

Education, investment and other segments posted revenue of over VNĐ1.24 trillion, with profit before tax of VNĐ506 billion, up 54.1 per cent and 44.5 per cent on-year, respectively. VNS