Event planned to promote trade with Algeria

VIETNAM, July 12 - HÀ NỘI — A virtual conference will be held on Wednesday and Thursday to promote trade and business links between Vietnamese localities, enterprises and cooperatives with potential partners in Algeria.

The event is part of the national trade promotion programme this year. Around 40 Vietnamese and Algerian businesses are expected to attend. B2B sessions will be arranged for participating companies.

According to statistics of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Việt Nam’s exports to Algeria, the fourth largest economy in Africa, were modest at US$151.1 million last year, and reached $65.2 million in the first five months this year, up 17.6 per cent year on year.

Coffee tops Việt Nam’s exports to Algeria, accounting for 65 per cent of the total export value. Other main export items are rice (16 per cent), spices such as pepper bean and cinnamon, cashew nuts and aquatic products. — VNS

