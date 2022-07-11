Premier's statement on Imamat Day

CANADA, July 11 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking Imamat Day:

“Today, we join Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world in celebrating Imamat Day. This joyful day marks the 65th anniversary of the accession of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV as the 49th hereditary Imam of Shia Ismaili Muslims.

“The Aga Khan’s profound commitment to social development is expressed through his support for countless humanitarian causes and projects. The Aga Khan Development Network helps promote health and education while advancing civil society and pluralism in communities around the world.

“Ismaili Muslims have enriched our province immensely over the years. This special connection is represented by the Ismaili Centre in Vancouver, which was the first to be built in North America.

"Throughout the challenges of the last several years, members of the Ismaili Muslim community have demonstrated the community’s long-standing ethics of generosity and service through initiatives that have supported some of the most vulnerable members of society.

“This fall will mark the 50th anniversary of the community’s first mass migration to Canada. In that short time span, the community and His Highness have contributed immeasurably to the quality of life in this province and country.

“I had the great honour of meeting the Aga Khan in Vancouver in 2018 to mark his Diamond Jubilee.

“The Aga Khan’s values of compassion and respect for diversity are shared by British Columbians. On behalf of all British Columbians, I extend our congratulations to His Highness on the anniversary of his accession as Imam.

“Khushiali Mubarak!”