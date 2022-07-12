Burgeoning Electronic Sector Opening Plethora of Opportunities for Low-cure Stress Adhesive Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

Silicon Low-Cure Stress Adhesives Are Expected To Reflect Attractive Growth Opportunities Owing To Higher Penetration in the Consumer Electronics Industry

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States, Rockville MD: According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global low-cure stress adhesives market is estimated at US$ 252.3 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Low-cure stress adhesives are applied to either one or both of the materials that need to be bonded. The primary use of these adhesives is in automotive, healthcare, electronics, and other applications. The low-cure stress adhesives market is growing rapidly owing to the specific attributes of these adhesives, such as high reliability, gap filling & fast curing process, thermal stability, and many more other features.

For Critical Insights on Low-cure Stress Adhesives Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7541

The global adhesives market stood at US$ 60 billion in FY 2021, which is expected to witness significant growth at 5% CAGR over the decade. Low-cure stress adhesives are commonly used in various applications such as fibre-optic electronics, photonics, and others. The market is also seeing growing in healthcare & medical devices and aerospace & defence.

Overall, the global low-cure stress adhesives market is expected to grow 2.4X by 2032.

What’s Driving Demand for Low-cure Stress Adhesives?

“Growing Integration of Low-cure Stress Adhesives in Packaging Industry”

Industrial technologies are evolving at a rapid pace, faster than ever before. The packaging industry is growing fast, where the need for the right low-stress adhesives for MEMS packaging has gained traction among electronic device manufacturers.

End users such as consumer electronics, automation & robotics, healthcare & medical devices, aerospace & defense, automotive, chemicals & petrochemicals, and others make high use of adhesives for the packaging of components. Low-cure stress adhesives are highly sought-after for this purpose, which is driving target market growth.

“Specific Benefits of Low-cure Stress Adhesives Opening New Doors for Sellers”

An upsurge in the number of applications and manufacturing activities has completely changed the low-cure stress adhesives market in the last few years. Leading market players developed setups for the healthcare industry for vaccine and medicine development during the global pandemic. Increasing demand and lower supply created a pressure space where the cost of production rose and squeezed the price elasticity of demand.

To learn more about Low-cure Stress Adhesives Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7541

Key Segments Covered in the Low-cure Stress Adhesives Industry Survey

Low-cure Stress Adhesives Market by Substrate :



Silicon

Glass Metal Others



Low-cure Stress Adhesives Market by Packaging :



Cans

Jars & Bottles Cartridges Syringes



Low-cure Stress Adhesives Market by Application :



Optical

Electro-optical Electronic Fiber-Optics Photonics Others



Low-cure Stress Adhesives Market by End Use :



Consumer Electronics

Automation & Robotics Healthcare & Medical Devices Aerospace & Defense Automotive Chemicals & Petrochemicals Laboratory & Research Others



Low-cure Stress Adhesives Market by Sales Channel :



OEM

Aftermarket



Competitive Landscape

Prominent low-cure stress adhesive manufacturers are Appli-Tec Inc, Chase Corporation, Dow, Dymax, Henkel Corporation, Inseto, Masterbond, Nextgen Adhesives, Norland Products, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Parson Adhesives Inc, Tex Year Industries Inc, Toagosei Co Ltd, United Adhesives, and Zymet.

Moreover, resource channelization for planning, designing, and providing low-cure stress adhesives are crucial marketing strategies.

In February 2021, Appli-Tec delivered its first Appli-Thane 7300 adhesive material, which is the best-in-class for thermal conductivity.

In May 2022, Dow introduced the DOWSIL 6015 thermally conductive encapsulant, which provides exceptional thermal management for power electronic applications.

In November 2021, Dymax, a leading manufacturer of curing materials and equipment, introduced its new adhesive 9501-F for electric vehicle battery assemblies.



Get Customization on Low-cure Stress Adhesives Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7541

Key players in Low-cure Stress Adhesives Market

Appli-Tec Inc

Chase Corporation

Dow

Dymax

Henkel Corporation

Inseto

Masterbond

Nextgen Adhesives

Norland Products



Key Takeaways from Low-cure Stress Adhesives Market Study

The global low-cure stress adhesives market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9% and be valued at US$ 596.7 million by 2032.

The market witnessed 2.2% CAGR over the period of 2017-2021.

Under the substrate segment, silicon low-cure stress adhesives dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 175.6 million in 2022.

Electronics, under the application segment, dominated the market with 36.8% market share in 2021.

Consumer electronics, under end-use industry, is likely to represent 35.9% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for low-cure stress adhesives is expected to increase at CAGRs of 10.7% and 7.6% in East Asia and North America, respectively.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Abrasives Market- The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Aroma Chemicals Market- The market for aroma chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032, from US$ 5,127 Million in 2022 to reach US$ 8,115.52 Million in 2032.

Demulsifiers Market- Demulsifiers Market Value is projected to reach US$ 3.25 Bn by 2032-end, increasing at a CAGR of around 3.4% over the decade. Global demand for demulsifiers increased year-on-year (YoY) at 1.7% in 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.28 Bn at the end of 2021.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market- The global Anticoagulant rodenticides Market is estimated at US$ 720.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Biodiesel Market- The global biodiesel market reached a valuation of US$ 90.4 Bn in 2020. Demand for biodiesel is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 187.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market- The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

Agricultural Fumigants Market- The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Cryogenic Ethylene Market- Worldwide consumption of cryogenic ethylene is estimated at US$ 4.78 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that, the global cryogenic ethylene market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.53 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2032.

Flock Adhesives Market- The global Flock Adhesive market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Bonded Magnet Market- The global bonded magnet market is estimated at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter