Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,823 in the last 365 days.

AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas Fights Addiction Act Grant Review Board to hold initial meeting

KANSAS, July 11 - TOPEKA – (July 11, 2022) – The Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board will hold its initial organizational meeting on July 14 to begin discussion of the process for distributing funds to combat opioid and other addictions in Kansas, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Under the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, proposed by Schmidt and enacted last year by the Legislature, money recovered by the attorney general pursuant to opioid litigation will be used to address substance abuse and help ensure addiction services are provided throughout the state. Funding will be available through the grant review board created by the statute. State agencies, local governments and not-for-profit entities operating within the state may apply for funding for addiction treatment and abatement through the board.

Schmidt has appointed Pat George of Dodge City, a former state representative and commerce secretary, to chair the board. George also previously served as president and CEO of Valley Hope, an addiction treatment organization based in Norton. Additional members of the board have been appointed by other state leaders and organizations, in accordance with the Kansas Fights Addiction Act and are listed on the website linked below.

The board will meet on July 14, at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Forensic Science Center, 2001 SW Washburn Avenue, Topeka. The organizational meeting will inform the board members of their statutory charge and begin discussion of the grant process. Additional information on the grant application and review process will be announced at a later date.

Schmidt’s office has negotiated settlements resulting in nearly $200 million related to unlawful opioid manufacturing, marketing and distribution, to be paid in installments over the next several years. Under the provisions of the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, a portion of the settlements will be distributed directly to local Kansas jurisdictions, with the remaining funds to be distributed by the grant review board.

More information about the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, the board and the opioid litigation is available at https://www.ag.ks.gov/opioids

You just read:

AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas Fights Addiction Act Grant Review Board to hold initial meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.