Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 85 Jobs

Las Vegas, Nev. – State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 85 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.



State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Upgrade two interstate bridges on I-80 near the State Route 229 junction in Elko County with enhanced bridge scour protection. The project will also replace a separate bridge on an adjacent frontage road.

As part of a collaborative project with Caltrans, add an additional lane on I-15 from the Primm exit to California border, as well as a ramp meter, to provide additional traffic capacity during high-traffic events.

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.



To date, Nevada state transportation projects utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 7,640 jobs.



Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.