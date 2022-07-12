Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market Expected to Reach $26.1 Billion by 2031 | Industry CAGR of 4.9%

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market size was valued at $16.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition triggered by either experiencing it or witnessing it. Post-traumatic stress disorder treatment help to improve in patient’s thinking power, changes in physical activity & regains a sense of control over life. The mode of treatment applied for post-traumatic stress disorder includes medication, therapies, self-care & nutrition.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global post-traumatic stress disorder treatment market are Acadia Healthcare, Behavioral Health Network, Inc., CareTech Holdings Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer, Inc, Viatris, Inc, Strategic Behavioral Health, Ascension Seton, North Range Behavioral Health, Pyramid Healthcare and Eily Lilly and Company.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By treatment type, the Psychotherapy segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By age group, the adult segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By end-user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 impact has had a positive impact on the post-traumatic stress disorders due to the surge in product sales for maintaining post-traumatic stress conditions. According to a survey conducted by WHO, about 60% of the high-income countries provided telemedicine and teletherapy consultation to patients with severe symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Pharmaceutical Companies amid the pandemic focused on maintaining a balance between supply and demand thus keeping their drug sale intact. Furthermore, during the pandemic large number of patients witnessed a decline in psychotherapies due to COVID-19 which led to rising in the adoption of drugs and medication intended for the treatment of the post-traumatic disorder treatment market. For instance, in 2020, prescription drugs for stress anxiety and post-traumatic disorder spiked up to 18 % respectively, which lead to the tremendous growth of the market.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, age group, end-user, and region. On the basis of treatment type, the market is divided into drugs and psychotherapy. By drugs, the market is classified into antidepressants, antipsychotics, beta-blockers, benzodiazepines, and others. By psychotherapy, the market is divided into cognitive behavior therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and others. On the basis of age, the market is divided into geriatric, pediatric, and adults. By end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, outpatients’ clinics, mental health centers, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By treatment type, the psychotherapy segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder, and advancements in therapies for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment.

On the basis of age group, the market is classified into children & adults. The adult segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of road accidents and injuries and an increase in the number of mental and sexual abuse cases among the adults driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of end-user, it is classified into hospitals, outpatient clinics and mental health centers. The hospital segment has the largest Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment therapy.

North America accounted for a majority of the global Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Industry share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, rise in prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder, presence of key players, and increase in the volume of medical waste in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in the geriatric population, an increase in demand for healthcare products & services, and rise in a number of hospitals and clinics.

