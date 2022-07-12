Mastopexy Market Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2031 | Industry CAGR of 6.3%

Mastopexy Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mastopexy market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. A breast lift, also known as mastopexy, is a surgical procedure performed by a plastic surgeon to change the shape of the breasts. In a breast lift, excess skin is removed and breast tissue is reshaped to raise the breasts. There are many causes for breast changes, including pregnancy, during which the ligaments that support the breasts might stretch as the breasts get fuller and heavier. This stretching might contribute to sagging breasts after pregnancy. Weight fluctuations or changes in weight can cause the breast skin to stretch and lose elasticity and another cause is gravity, over time, gravity causes ligaments in the breasts to stretch and sag. Also, owing to ageing, the tissue and structure of the breasts begin to change. This is due to differences in the reproductive hormone levels caused by the natural process of aging. As a result of these changes, the breasts begin to lose their firmness and fullness.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Abbvie Inc

• BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. (SOLTA MEDICAL)

• Establishment Labs

• GC Aesthetics

• GUANGZHOU WANHE PLASTIC MATERIALS

• Hologic, Inc.

• JOHNSON & JOHNSON (MENTOR)

• LIPOELASTIC

• polytech health & aesthetics

• Sientra Inc

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By type, the anchor breast lift was the highest contributor to the mastopexy market analysis in 2021.

• By end use, the hospitals are projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

• By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the review period.

Mastopexy or breast lift can reduce sagging and increase the position of the nipples and the darker area surrounding the nipples (areolae). The size of the areolae can also be reduced during the procedure to keep them in proportion to the newly shaped breasts. The breast lift could be done in the cases when, breasts have lost shape and volume, or they've gotten flatter and longer, when the breasts are unsupported and fall below the breast creases, when nipples and areolae point downward and in case when one of the breasts falls lower than the other.

Some of the risks associated with the breast uplift process include, scarring- while scars are permanent, they'll soften and fade within one to two years. Scars from a breast lift can usually be hidden by bras and bathing suits. Rarely, poor healing can cause scars to become thick and wide. Irregularities or asymmetry in the shape and size of the breasts- this could occur as a result of changes during the healing process. Also, surgery might not successfully correct pre-existing asymmetry. Changes in nipple or breast sensation- while sensation typically returns within several weeks, some loss of feeling might be permanent. Erotic sensation typically isn't affected and partial or total loss of the nipples or areolae- rarely, the blood supply to the nipple or areola is interrupted during a breast lift. This can damage breast tissue in the area and lead to partial or total loss of the nipple or areola.

Factors that drive the growth of the mastopexy industry include rise in female geriatric population, which leads to increase in the mastopexy procedure. The tissue and structure of women's breasts change as they age. This is due to changes in reproductive hormone levels induced by the natural aging process. Thus, breasts of aged women begin to lose firmness and fullness. Moreover, in 2020, the elderly women accounted for more than 13% of the global population. By 2025, there are expected to be 604 million aged women in the world, with 70% of them living in developing countries and 70% in rural regions. Therefore, increase in female geriatric population leads to increase in mastopexy procedure, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Another factor that drives the growth of the mastopexy industry is increase in medical tourism, as the cost of medical treatment is exorbitant in the developed countries, owing to very high quality of treatment available there. Also, the price of medical devices or healthcare products are relatively higher when compared to developing countries. As a result, many people rely on medical tourism and travel overseas to get surgical procedures in time and prevent aggravating the medical difficulties of the overseas patients.

The mastopexy market size is segmented on the basis of type, end use and region. On the basis of type, the mastopexy market forecast is segmented into Benelli lift or donut lift, crescent breast lift, lollipop breast lift and anchor breast lift and on the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into hospitals and specialty clinics.



𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

