Kyphoplasty Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Forecast 2021-2031

Kyphoplasty

Kyphoplasty Market was valued at $632.45 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Kyphoplasty Market, a needle is inserted into the spine bone via the skin. Real-time x-ray pictures help the doctor find the right spot in the lower back. A balloon is inserted into the bone through the needle; subsequently inflated and medical-grade bone cement is injected into that cavity. Bone cement, majorly consists of a liquid monomer and a copolymer powder, known as polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA). Hardening immediately, the cavity becomes stabilized by the substance. Thus, the height of the vertebrae is restored to prevent it from collapsing again. It is a generally safe procedure for restoring spinal height, correcting kyphosis deformity, and removing compression fracture discomfort.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Alphatec Holdings TNC

Benvenue Medical Inc

Globul Medical Inc

Jhonson and Jhonson

Medtronic

Stryker

IZI Medica Products

Merit Medicals Systems

Swawon Meditech

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product, the accessories segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By indication, osteoporosis segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Depending on end user, the hospital & clinics segment was highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. Non-essential procedures took a potential backlog, owing to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown led to disruption of manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials. These factors impacted the global kyphoplasty market negatively, especially during the initial period.

• Moreover, limited availability of medical care, shortage of healthcare staff, and rise in burden of COVID-19 related hospitalization aggravated the market condition even more.

Increase in the elderly population, surge in cases of osteoporosis & arthritis, and spine disorders are the major drivers of this market. Kyphoplasty is performed in cancer-damaged vertebrae, some spinal fractures, and also due to long-term steroid treatment or a metabolic disorder. In addition, it is a minimally invasive low risk procedure and has a short recovery time making it the safest treatment for VCF. In addition, higher adoption rate of sedentary lifestyles, loss of physical activity especially among aging individuals, upsurge in accidents and trauma increases chances of having Kyphoplasty. Furthermore, innovations, development of advanced technologies, key strategies adopted by the key players and increasing awareness for spinal treatments kyphoplasty market trends. However, post-surgery complications such as cement leakage, are expected to hinder the kyphoplasty industry growth. Conversely, increase in spinal disease load and rise in healthcare expenditure are great opportunities for key players to invest during the forecast period, especially in the developing economies.

By product, the market is segmented into kyphoplasty systems and accessories. The accessories segment generated maximum revenue in 2021, owing to increase in the demand for bone cements, biopsy kits due to surge in the bone cancer cases. The kyphoplasty systems segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to various developments and launch of products such as the balloon inflation devices and bone access devices.

Depending on indication, the market is divided into osteoporosis and others. The osteoporosis segment kyphoplasty market share in 2021, owing to increase in geriatric population, which is more prone to osteoporosis. The others segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in the road accidents, sports injuries and cancer cases among the population.

Depending on end user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2021, with $494.84 million, owing to increase in number of hospital admissions for vertebral compression fractures and accidental injuries to spinal cord. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to witness highest kyphoplasty market growth during the forecast period, owing to surge in osteoporosis diagnosis and demand for ASCs, owing to its specific care and comfortable settings for elderly.

North America accounted for a majority of the global kyphoplasty market size in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in kyphoplasty techniques, integration of advanced devices and software processes in kyphoplasty devices, presence of key and robust hospital infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to rise in geriatric population, development of healthcare infrastructure and increase in investments projects in the region.

