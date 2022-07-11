Submit Release
PSD News Release: OCCC INMATE FAILS TO RETURN FROM COURT ORDERED RELEASE

***Update: The Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmate who failed to return to the facility as ordered on Saturday was arrested this morning by Honolulu Police. The court was notified of 36-year-old Mike Peato’s arrest. Once processed he will be returned to OCCC.***

HONOLULU – An OCCC inmate who was ordered to be released by 1st Circuit Court to attend a funeral, failed to return to the facility Saturday evening. 36-year old Mike Peato was expected to returnat 5pm. Sheriffs and HPD were notified.

Peato is 5’7”, 200 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. He was being held pre-trial for Robbery 1, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug 3, and Failure to Appear in court.

Anyone with information is urged to contact State Sheriffs at 808-586-1352 or call 911.

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawaii Department of Public Safety
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected]
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

