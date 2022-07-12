DOT News Release: JOINT PAVEMENT PRESERVATION PILOT ON KULA HIGHWAY STARTS JULY 8, 2022

KAHULUI – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), in coordination with the County of Maui, will be piloting the use of micro surfacing as a pavement preservation technique on Kula Highway (Route 37) between mile markers 15.5 and 16 in the vicinity of Maukanani Road. A single lane closure on Friday, July 8 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. will be needed to prepare the area for micro surfacing.

The full schedule for the single lane closures of Kula Highway between mile marker 15.5 and mile marker 16 for this pilot, weather permitting, is:

Friday, July 8, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 9, 6:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16, 6:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 18, 6:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19, 6:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Traffic will be allowed in both directions with contraflow in the remaining open lane. To ensure safety, flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. On July 16 and 18 access to driveways in the work zone will be impacted. Residents have been notified.

The purpose of the joint pilot is to determine if micro surfacing is an effective tool to extend the life of asphalt pavement in Hawaiʻi. The County of Maui will conduct the micro surfacing work utilizing County equipment and its in-house pavement preservation staff. HDOT will provide traffic control, prepare the work zone, and install permanent striping. As with most pavement preservation projects, permanent striping is scheduled to be installed later to ensure its longevity.

For everyone’s safety, please follow instructions from the work site flaggers and obey traffic and construction signage. Expect delays in the area.

