Indonesia Beauty Supplements Market Expected to Reach $355.87 Million by 2030, Growing at CAGR of 7.82%

Indonesia Beauty Supplements Market

Indonesia beauty supplements market size was valued at $ 170.10 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $355.87 million by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty supplements are a combination of vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and other bioactive components that improve one's external appearance and outlook. A supplement can provide nutrients extracted from food sources or synthetically, individually or in combination. Various dietary supplement products available in the market such as vitamins, minerals, enzymes, botanicals, proteins, omega-3, and probiotics helps to treat health conditions and beauty issues associated with skin care, hair care, and nail care. Capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, and pills are common forms of beauty supplements that are readily available on the Indonesia beauty supplements market . Moreover, collagen, biotin and astaxanthin are some of the most popular beauty supplements people take.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The major companies profiled in the report include in Asahi Group Holdings ,Biovea ,Amway ,Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. ,Pfizer Inc. ,Reserveage Nutrition ,Vitabiotics Ltd ,Zija International., Taisho pharmaceutical holdings co. ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product, the tablet segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2030.

• By application, skin care segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 % during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, hypermarket or supermarket is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Rising awareness regarding health benefits associated with beauty supplements and increasing physical appearance concerns among the individuals are expected to drive the Indonesia beauty supplements market growth. In addition, availability of beauty supplements on online portals and growing popularity of beauty supplements expected to boost the market growth during forecast period However, high cost of beauty supplements and side effects associated with beauty supplement products including constipation , diarrhea and others hinder the growth of market. Conversely, rise in R&D for development of better health supplements for various nutritional deficiencies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for key market players.

On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into tablet, capsule, powder and liquid. The tablet segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to tablets have high shelf life and they are easier to store as compare to other product types.

Depending on application, the skin care segment accounted for a major share of the Indonesia beauty supplements market share in the Indonesia beauty supplements market in 2019. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to increasing awareness regarding skin benefits associated with beauty supplements is expected to propel growth of this segment.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket or supermarket dominated the market in 2019. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to high consumer preference, trust for direct distribution channel over other channel and easy availability of beauty supplements product through hypermarket or supermarket drive the market growth.

