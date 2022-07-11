Arrangements of health services, drug replenishment and other services provided by the Health Bureau during the anti-epidemic period

MACAU, July 11 - To contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community, all industries and commercial companies and venues in Macao are required to suspend operation from 00:00 on 11 July until 00:00 on 18 July 2022 inclusive. During the anti-epidemic period, health services, drug replenishment and other services of the Conde de São Januário General Hospital, Health Centres and Health Stations are arranged as follows:

Conde de São Januário General Hospital:

Emergency medical services

The Accident & Emergency Department (including the Island Emergency Station) remains functional as normal.

Inpatient service, emergency operations and admission service remain functional as normal.

Specialist outpatient services

Departments/units maintaining in-person consultation services

Haematology Outpatient, Oncology Outpatient, the Day Hospital of the Haemato-Oncology Service, Haemodialysis Unit, Obstetrics Outpatient, Prenatal scan, anti-tumour treatment in Urology provide services as usual; Psychiatric patients in need of drug injection as scheduled or having special conditions may visit the original appointment clinic for services from 09:00 to 13:00; The Tuberculosis Prevention and Treatment Centre will be open from 09:00 to 17:00 for its drug dispensary and urgent outpatient service; For certain specialist outpatient clinics, doctors will provide services via phone consultation; after the consultation, staff will notify patients of the subsequent appointment arrangement via text message, and patients may collect drugs at designated locations by presenting the text message and their identification documents.

Arrangement for drug replenishment

Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy provide services as normal from 09:00 to 21:00 (Monday to Friday), and from 09:00 to 18:00 (Saturday); For residents whose drug is insufficient and require prescription of specialized drugs, they may call 8390 6000 (if the lines are busy, please leave your message, the staff will reply asap) or register at the CHCSJ Main Lobby during office hours. Patients will be notified via text message when such drugs have been prescribed, they may collect the drugs by presenting the text message received at contracted pharmacies or Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy; Urgent drug delivery service will be provided for citizens in Red Code zones or quarantine hotels.

Visiting arrangement

All visiting hours in CHCSJ have been suspended until further notice; tele-visits can be arranged by the hospital if necessary.

Arrangement for affected services

Outpatient, treatment, or examination services

Individuals who are unable to receive medical consultation, treatment or examination services at the CHCSJ due to the suspension of services will receive phone call or SMS message from the relevant units/departments within 14 working days notifying them of the new arrangement.

Blood sampling service

Affected users of blood sampling and analysis of clinical pathology service will be notified by SMS separately; persons in need of early analysis due to illnesses may visit the Blood Specimen Collection Room of CHCSJ as scheduled. In addition, the Day Hospital of the Haemato-Oncology Service may provide blood sampling service for patients of Oncology and Haematology.

Enquiries

Special situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For enquiry, please call the hospital’s hotline at 8390 6000 (office hours) or 8390 3600 (non-office hours).

Health Centres / Stations

Citizens may contact their corresponding health centre/station during service hours to inquire arrangements of health services, drug replenishment and other services. Contact methods of all Health Centres and Health Stations are as follows: