Governor Abbott Appoints Peyton To Texas Water Development Board

TEXAS, July 11 - July 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed George B. Peyton V to the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board provides leadership, planning, financial and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas.

George B. Peyton V of Austin, originally from Canadian, Texas, is President of River Valley Holdings, Inc., an investment holding company. Previously, he served as President of Riverbank Operating, LLC and Remora Petroleum, LP. He is the founder and former managing director of Fifth Well Investment Management, LLC. He is a board member of the Salvation Army of Austin, a volunteer coach for Trinity Episcopal School, and a member of All Saints Presbyterian Church. Peyton received a Bachelor of Science in Astrophysics and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurial Management from Texas Christian University and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University.

