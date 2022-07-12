Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,786 in the last 365 days.

VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A2003696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: VSP Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Troop A West – St. Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12:21 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 237 Shore Acres Road, North Hero, Vermont

INCIDENT: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: Carl "Ernie" Harris

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, New Hampshire

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning that occurred around noon Monday, July 11, 2022, in Lake Champlain near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero.

 

VSP was notified at 12:21 p.m. that a man, later identified as Carl "Ernie" Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire, had been pulled unresponsive from the water by two friends. Investigators learned that Mr. Harris had been swimming to a boat moored a short distance from the dock when he began to have difficulty swimming and went under the water. A friend swimming with Mr. Harris pulled him to shore, where people in Mr. Harris' party attempted life-saving measures, but he ultimately was pronounced deceased by Grand Isle Rescue.

 

Along with the state police and Grand Isle Rescue, an assistant state medical examiner and Grand Isle County State's Attorney Doug DiSabito responded to the scene. The incident appears to be an accidental drowning. The victim's body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

 

No further details are available at this time.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Death investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.