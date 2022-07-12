VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A2003696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: VSP Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Troop A West – St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12:21 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 237 Shore Acres Road, North Hero, Vermont

INCIDENT: Death investigation

VICTIM: Carl "Ernie" Harris

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning that occurred around noon Monday, July 11, 2022, in Lake Champlain near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero.

VSP was notified at 12:21 p.m. that a man, later identified as Carl "Ernie" Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire, had been pulled unresponsive from the water by two friends. Investigators learned that Mr. Harris had been swimming to a boat moored a short distance from the dock when he began to have difficulty swimming and went under the water. A friend swimming with Mr. Harris pulled him to shore, where people in Mr. Harris' party attempted life-saving measures, but he ultimately was pronounced deceased by Grand Isle Rescue.

Along with the state police and Grand Isle Rescue, an assistant state medical examiner and Grand Isle County State's Attorney Doug DiSabito responded to the scene. The incident appears to be an accidental drowning. The victim's body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details are available at this time.

