VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Death investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22A2003696
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker
STATION: VSP Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Troop A West – St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12:21 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: 237 Shore Acres Road, North Hero, Vermont
INCIDENT: Death investigation
VICTIM: Carl "Ernie" Harris
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning that occurred around noon Monday, July 11, 2022, in Lake Champlain near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero.
VSP was notified at 12:21 p.m. that a man, later identified as Carl "Ernie" Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire, had been pulled unresponsive from the water by two friends. Investigators learned that Mr. Harris had been swimming to a boat moored a short distance from the dock when he began to have difficulty swimming and went under the water. A friend swimming with Mr. Harris pulled him to shore, where people in Mr. Harris' party attempted life-saving measures, but he ultimately was pronounced deceased by Grand Isle Rescue.
Along with the state police and Grand Isle Rescue, an assistant state medical examiner and Grand Isle County State's Attorney Doug DiSabito responded to the scene. The incident appears to be an accidental drowning. The victim's body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
No further details are available at this time.
- 30 -