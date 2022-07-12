Direct-to-Shape Inkject Printers Market to Exceed US$ 6.6 Bn by 2030 Propelled by Rising Demand for Customized Product Designs – Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market by Ink Type (solvent-based, water-based, UV curing link), Substrate Type (plastic, glass, metal, paper, wood, fabric), Application (bottles, cans. Drums, tubes, folding cartons, & others), End Use (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal & home care, chemical, & others) & Region – Forecast to 2022 - 2030

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.8 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 6.6 Bn by 2030. Direct-to-Shape (DTS) inkjet printers have the ability to meet consumer demands for customized products by directly printing onto the containers. This is expected to foster the market over the forecast period.



DTS inkjet printers are leaving conventional printing methods far behind and transforming the printing landscape due to their various uses. DTS inkjet printers can directly print images and texts onto tubes, bottles, folding cartons, cans, etc. Thereby enabling brands to communicate better with their consumer base by meeting their demands for customized product designs.

The superior blending of colors, high-quality printing, good printing speed, and compatibility with multiple substrate types such as glass, metal, and plastic among others, make DTS inkjet printers a far better choice than traditional printers. Additionally, DTS inkjet printers help in manufacturing cost reduction by eliminating the need for costly labels. DTS inkjet printers increase efficiency, reduce material expenses, elevate cost-effectiveness, can carry out mass customization, and have environmental benefits.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5918

Growing demand for products with complex designs and customized goods also propels the sales of DTS inkjet printers in the global market. Furthermore, the use of UV curable inks, prevents print quality degradation due to exposure to UV rays, by direct-to-shape inkjet printers is expected to propel the market over the forecast period. All these factors are expected to expand the market for direct-to-shape inkjet printers during the forecast period.

“Rising drive for sustainability and the DTS inkjet printers' ability to meet this demand due to the use of eco-friendly inks will supplement the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Solvent-based ink type in the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6%

Bottles will account for nearly 26.6% market share in the application category

Direct-to-Shape inkjet printers account for 7.3% of the inkjet printers' value of US$ 52.1 Bn.

North America is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 27.1% in 2022.

East Asia's direct-to-shape inkjet printer market will continue growing at a healthy rate of 8.8% market through 2032.

South Asia will exhibit a robust CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to record a 23.4% growth rate in the market through 2032.





Competitive Landscape

Xerox Corporation, Heidelberg USA, Inc., Mimaki Europe B.V., Xaar plc, Koenig & Bauer AG, Tonejet Limited, Velox Ltd., Epson America, Inc., INX International Ink Co., Roland DG Corporation, LogoJET, DMPS CO.LTD., Azonprinter d.o.o., Sun 3D Corporation, SelectedJET, and others are the some of the manufacturers of direct-to-shape inkjet printers profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market are engaged in novel product launches, expansion, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships. Sustainability is another concept that these manufacturing facilities intend to focus on in order to gain a competitive edge.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-5918

More Insights into the Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on ink type (solvent-based, water-based, UV curing link), substrate type (plastic, glass, metal, paper, wood, fabric), application (bottles, cans. Drums, tubes, folding cartons, & others), end use (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal & home care, chemical, & others), and region.

By application, bottles are expected to dominate the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market for the forecast period. Estimated to account for nearly 26.6% of market share, bottles are considered absolute barriers which avoid the risk of ink migration. The food and beverages sector much prefers bottles for packaging.

Solvent-based ink type is fade-proof, scratch-resistant, and waterproof. These properties aid market domination of this ink type. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.6% during the assessment period.

North America is expected to lead the market in terms of region. This is primarily due to the prevalent packaging trends in the U.S.

Direct-To-Shape Inkjet Printers Market By Category

By ink type:

Solvent Based

Water Based

UV Curing Inks





By substrate type:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paper

Fabric

Wood

By application:

Bottles

Cans

Drums

Tubes

Folding Cartons

Others (Bags, Trays etc.)

By end use:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Personal Care & Homecare

Chemical

Others (Automotive, etc.)





By region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5918

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Analysis

1.2. Global Market Outlook

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Coverage

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

5. Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2030

5.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2015-2021

TOC continued..!

About FMI – Packaging

The Packaging unit of FMI offers a distinctive and specific analysis of the packaging industry. This comprehensive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, and specialty, to ink and application type with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling, and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for direct-to-shape inkjet printer manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Have a Look at Packaging Domain Related Research Reports:

Continuous Inkjet Ink Market Size - The global continuous inkjet inks market is estimated at US$ 337.6 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 488.6 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Continuous Inkjet Printers Market Shares - The continuous inkjet printers market is growing with evolving printing industry. Rapid growth of industrialization across the globe is expected to drive the global continuous inkjet printer market over the next decade.

Plastic Liners Market Forecast - The global plastic liners market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.8%, exceeding US$ 7.2 Bn by 2032.

Paperboard Partition Market Analysis - Paperboard partition market is likely to record a promising CAGR 5.3% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at US$ 6.40 Bn and is likely to reach US$ 10.36 Bn by 2032.

Fanfold Market Share - The fanfold market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 29.48 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 41.58 Bn by 2032

Vapor Barrier Films Market Forecast - The global Vapor Barrier Films Market is expected to be valued at US$ 22.8 Billion in 2022 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period (2022-2032).

PET Dome Lids Market Sales - The global PET dome lids market size is slated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and reach US$ 18.2 Billion in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. It is expected to be valued at US$ 13.4 Billion in 2022.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

More Info: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/12/06/1662991/0/en/Direct-to-Shape-Inkjet-Printers-Market-is-Expected-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-6-4-by-the-End-of-2027-Future-Market-Insights.html

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 8-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/direct-to-shape-inkjet-printing-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs