OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE SIGNS HISTORIC FUNDING BILL FOR HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today signed into law the most consequential allocation of funding for the implementation of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, in its 100-year history.

The governor signed HB2511 (Act 279), Relating to The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), which allocates $600 million in funding to the department in a renewed step forward in the fulfillment of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act and its promise to native Hawaiians.

“Today marks an unprecedented moment in our state’s history,” said Gov. Ige. “I am very pleased that the Hawaiʻi State Legislature approved this bill and forwarded it to me for my signature. Last summer, we gathered to commemorate the centennial signing of the Act and broadly agreed that while much has been accomplished, much more was needed. Today, with the signing of HB2511, we are providing a one-time allocation of $600 million to address the housing needs of native Hawaiians. With housing cost at an all-time high, this funding will allow DHHL to develop new housing units and expand on resource services for beneficiaries in various circumstances.”

