Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station apprehended a convicted sex offender, July 6.

Carrizo Springs agents encountered Jose Antonio Cervantes-Torres, 47, a citizen of Mexico, after he illegally entered the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River along with 16 other migrants.

During processing, records checks revealed that in August 2017 Cervantes-Torres was convicted of child fondling and indecency with a child via sexual contact in Dallas. He was subsequently sentenced to four years in prison. Cervantes-Torres was ordered removed from the United States by an Immigration Judge in August 2021.

As a convicted felon with a prior removal, he faces charges of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

During fiscal year 2022, Oct. 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered more than 1,519 criminal migrants.

