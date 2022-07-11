Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,774 in the last 365 days.

Laredo CBP Officers Seize Cocaine Worth Over $600,000 at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized cocaine in one enforcement action that totaled over $600,000 in street value.

“Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods and technology played a key role in the discovery of these illicit narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “We remain committed to ensuring our cargo system remains secure while facilitating lawful commerce.”

Packages containing 87 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 1997 Freightliner trailer hauling a shipment of “juice” for a secondary inspection. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 38 packages containing 87 pounds of alleged cocaine within the tires of the trailer. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $671,160.

CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo CBP Officers Seize Cocaine Worth Over $600,000 at World Trade Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.