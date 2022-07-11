Laredo CBP Officers Seize Cocaine Worth Over $600,000 at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized cocaine in one enforcement action that totaled over $600,000 in street value.

“Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods and technology played a key role in the discovery of these illicit narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “We remain committed to ensuring our cargo system remains secure while facilitating lawful commerce.”

Packages containing 87 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 1997 Freightliner trailer hauling a shipment of “juice” for a secondary inspection. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 38 packages containing 87 pounds of alleged cocaine within the tires of the trailer. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $671,160.

CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

