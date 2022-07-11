CBP Officers Arrest Fugitive Sought for Sexual Assault of a Child

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child.

“CBP’s primary mission is homeland security, however as we conduct our inspections CBP officers will often encounter people who are wanted by law enforcement,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “These apprehensions also protect our communities.”

On July 9, CBP officers encountered a 47-year-old male Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico in a car. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento, California.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 18 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last three days. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include smuggling, assault, animal cruelty and more.