Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,774 in the last 365 days.

CBP Officers Arrest Fugitive Sought for Sexual Assault of a Child

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child.

“CBP’s primary mission is homeland security, however as we conduct our inspections CBP officers will often encounter people who are wanted by law enforcement,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “These apprehensions also protect our communities.”

On July 9, CBP officers encountered a 47-year-old male Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico in a car. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento, California.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 18 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last three days. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include smuggling, assault, animal cruelty and more.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Officers Arrest Fugitive Sought for Sexual Assault of a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.