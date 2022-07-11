Calexico CBP Officers Intercept 174 Pounds of Methamphetamine Concealed in Rail Car

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico port of entry discovered 174 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the cross beams of a rail car during a routine inspection at the Calexico rail yard.



CBP officers discovered methamphetamine hidden in the cross beams.

On July 4, at about 4:50 a.m., CBP officers at the Calexico downtown port of entry scanned the train coming from Mexico utilizing the rail x-ray imaging system and noticed anomalies on one of the rail cars. A CBP human/narcotic detector dog was used to screen the rail car and alerted CBP officers to the presence of narcotics. Further inspection revealed 30 packages of methamphetamine concealed in the cross beams of the rail car.

“CBP officers work diligently to stop all smuggling attempts of dangerous drugs as well as other prohibited items,” said Anne Maricich, CBP Deputy Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Transnational criminal organizations will attempt to use any method they think might work. While finding narcotics in a rail car is highly unusual, it’s one of the reasons that CBP officers inspects every conveyance that enters the U.S.”

CBP officers found 30 packages.

The weight of the 30 methamphetamine packages totaled 174.47 pounds with an estimated street value of approximately $314,043. The narcotic was seized by CBP officers.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.