Grassroots Carbon announces the first scholarships awarded to support regenerative grazing education

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022
Grassroots Carbon, a San Antonio-based soil carbon storage company, has announced its first award of Understanding Ag course scholarships to 10 ranchers to support their education and implementation of regenerative grazing practices and a commitment of over $100K in 2022 towards regenerative grazing education.
Grassroots Carbon’s mission is to remove barriers for land stewards to turn conventionally managed lands into regeneratively managed lands by paying ranchers for their carbon sequestration and storage. Soil carbon storage credits from Grassroots Carbon represent measured, certified carbon drawdown at a scale that matters. By supporting education for regenerative grazing, Grassroots Carbon aims to support carbon sequestration through grassland restoration – a feat that has the potential to sequester up to 23% of the annual emissions of the US if just half of the American grasslands are restored (Source: EPA 2015 data).
“Many carbon buyers wonder if ranchers who are already doing regenerative practices are adding anything ‘additional’ by taking part in carbon credit programs. The mix of ranchers participating in these scholarships shows that we all have new things to learn and to implement,” said Grassroots Carbon CEO and Co-Founder Henk Mooiweer. “These scholarships significantly reduce a knowledge barrier faced by ranchers interested in moving towards or expanding their regenerative practices.”
"Modern conventional agricultural techniques rely on expensive, and often dangerous, synthetic inputs that diminish soil health and reduce the nutrient density of our food. These practices are deeply embedded in the methods of most agricultural producers today,” said Allen Williams, a sixth-generation farmer and a founding partner of Understanding Ag, LLC. “Educating producers in regenerative practices allows them to create an ideal subterranean home for soil microbes that, in turn, deliver nutrients to plants, improve soil function, improve water infiltration, and increase the nutrient density of the food that they produce - at far less cost than conventional farming practices.”
Allen and his colleagues specialize in whole-farm and ranch planning based on the concept of regenerative agriculture. This approach creates significant “value add” and prepares the landowner for multiple revenue stream opportunities that stack enterprises and acres and allows for enhanced profitability and/or investment value.
Soil carbon storage is dependent on healthy grassland ecology and healthy soils. Accordingly, supporting ranchers with educational resources for regenerative grazing is a crucial aspect of increasing soil health. Grassroots Carbon is working with leading experts and change-makers in the regenerative agriculture community to provide cutting-edge educational opportunities to producers. This work fosters mindset and management changes that promote soil carbon sequestration as well as a host of other ecosystem benefits, such as above and below-ground biodiversity, riparian health, and water quality and quantity, all while supporting rural economies.
As a public benefit LLC, Grassroots Carbon has a stated goal to advance grazing management methods that will improve ecological health, soil health, soil carbon storage, water retention, and erosion prevention, among other benefits. In pursuit of this goal, Grassroots Carbon has committed over $100K in resources in 2022 to educate producers in regenerative management, including educational events, scholarships, cost-share opportunities, and other resource perks. Grassroots Carbon invites interested producers to take advantage of these opportunities through their mailing list or by registering to attend an event on their website at BuildGrassroots.com. To support Grassroots Carbon’s efforts to foster change at a scale that matters, Grassroots Carbon invites interested carbon buyers to reach out through their website.
Grassroots Carbon makes it easier for companies to reduce their carbon footprint by offering quantifiable carbon drawdown through soil carbon storage at a scale that matters. Grassroots Carbon can offer access to over 6 million acres of regeneratively managed land through its proprietary grazing management platform, PastureMap. Through its PastureMap network and transparent business model, Grassroots Carbon helps leading companies to remove massive amounts of carbon quickly, reliably, and naturally, while providing ranchers a fair payment for storing carbon in their healthy soil. Recarbonize the Soil™ at BuildGrassroots.com.
Understanding Ag is ushering in a new era of regenerative agriculture that is resulting in more productive, profitable, and resilient farms across the globe. At their individual and collective cores, UA’s team members believe there is no more important pursuit than to help you improve the health of our living and life-giving soil. UA accomplishes this by educating and mentoring farmers, ranchers, landowners, businesses, and communities in the principles and practices needed to restore, repair, rebuild, and regenerate their farming and ranching ecosystems. If you have soil, regenerative agriculture will work for you. UA will show you how at UnderstandingAg.com!
